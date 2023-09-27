UPDATE/SP Angbashim: Second member of 2 Baba gang arrested, shows burial site of DPO

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police has confirmed arrest of a suspected cultist who was part of gang that killed Ahoada Divisional DPO SP Bako Angbashim shown in the viral video earlier yesterday.

Police said the suspect was arrested at Edoaha Community when the suspect was about to be lynched by an angry mob, who recognized him but Police intervened and saved him and arrested him.

He was later transferred to State Criminal Investigations Department, SCID for discrete investigation to apprehend the fleeing most wanted kingpin, Gift David Okpara alias 2 Baba and other members of his gang, and recover their operational weapons.

The arrested of the member of the 2 Baba Iceland cult gang was identified by members of Edoaha Community as one of the wanted gang members in a Viral video released earlier from their hideout.

In similar development,another gang member was also arrested today Tuesday September 26, in Ahoada-East community, though yet to be confirmed by the state by Police command.

The second suspect confessed further that 2 Baba killed the late DPO,beheaded him and butchered his body parts before burial. He said he is aware where the remains were buried and would lead the Police to the site in a forest in Odemude community in Ahoad-East Local Government area.

Confirming the arrest first suspect,the Spokesperson for the Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a press statement said;

“Rivers State Police operatives on Monday, 25 September 2023 at about 7:43am acting on actionable information received that in Edoaha Community in Ahoada East, one of the suspects who brutally killed SP Bako Angbashim was about to be lynched to death by an angry mob.

“Subsequently, a team of Policemen swung into action to rescue the suspect who was about to be burnt with a tyre on his neck”.

He was rescued and brought to the station where he made a useful statement .

He was later transferred to SCID for discret investigation with a view to apprehend the fleeing kingpin , his gang members, and to recover their operational weapons”.