Ebenezer Obey’s Inter-Reformers

By Korede Abdullah

Listening to Ebenezer Obey’s LP, titled ‘Inter-Reformers’ side B, starting with philosophical lyrics, Ọ̀rọ̀ Olúwa Ẹ̀dẹ, which depicts how God’s ways are a mystery and urges man to imbibe a good virtue and shun wickedness, one cannot but be awed by the sheer mellifluous sound of the song and the rhythmic instrumentation arranged in sweet-sounding concord that accompanied it. The record was released in 1975, 48 years ago!

There is no questioning the fact that all the tracks in the record are melodiously mind-blowing, but there is one track that gets one enthralled with the free flow of the sound. The part is dedicated to serenading the Awújalẹ̀ of Ìjẹ̀bú land, Oba Sikiru Adetona toward the end. The smooth, sweet tone used to praise-sing the Ìjẹ̀bú paramount ruler is so pleasent to the ears that I wish the track could continue till eternity any time I listen to it.

Ìjẹ̀bú ní’lé Ọmọ Alárẹ̀

Chorus:

Ẹ gbìmọ̀ pọ̀ gbé Sikiru ga

Sikiru Àyànfẹ́

Sikiru ọba tótó.

Chorus:

Sikiru Àyànfẹ́

Awújalẹ̀ ọba tótó.

O di’lé Awújalẹ̀ ọba tótó

Chorus:

Sikiru Àyànfẹ́

Awújalẹ̀ ọba tótó

Awó Aláàfin Ọ̀yọ́ Adéyẹ́mí

Chorus:

Sikiru Àyànfẹ́

Awújalẹ̀ ọba tótó

Awo Aláké, l’ábẹ́ Olúmọ

Chorus:

Sikiru Àyànfẹ́

Awújalẹ̀ ọba tótó

Ọba Olúwòó mi o, pẹ̀lú Olọ́fàmọjọ̀ o!

Chorus:

Sikiru Àyànfẹ́

Awújalẹ̀ ọba tótó

Despite the fact that Chief Commander equally praised some other prominent Yoruba towns and their kings in the record Inter-Reformers, it appears he has a special place for the Awújalẹ̀ with the superlative manner he and his backup singers killed the song in their bid to swell the head of the monarch.

Listeners are literally sent to the blissful world of euphoria with the harmonious rendition of the track in a low pitch before it it faded into the last syllable to an end in unison. Ebenezer Obey, the Juju maestro is an undisputed musical genius whose music will forever remain evergreen.

*Kored Abdullah is a lawyer, writer, and public affairs analyst