Mohbad: Coroner’s inquest holds Friday

Coroner’s inquest into the death of Ileri Oluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad) will hold on Friday 29 September 2023 at noon.

That will be at Magistrate Court 3, Candide-Johnson Courthouse, Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, Lagos.

This is contained in a letter dated 26 September, addressed to Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights activist.

As contained in letter, “I have the directive of the Chief Coroner Lagos State, Hon Justice MA Dada to notify your good office of his Lordship’s order to convoke an request into the seat of the above named Ileri Oluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad), in view of the letter from your office to the Chief Coroner…”

Below is the letter