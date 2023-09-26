Eid-el-malud: Imbibe the virtues of Prophet Mihammed, Tinubu urges Muslims

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 4:24 pm


President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and beyond on this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration, charging them to live by the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

The President, in a statement on Tuesday, said beyond celebrating the day marking the birthday of the Holy Prophet, the period should be used for deep introspection and fervent prayers.

“Adherents should make deliberate efforts to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet,” the President said.

President Tinubu urged religious leaders to use the period to pray for the country and to admonish their followers to take the appropriate lessons from Prophet Muhammad’s life in their commitment to the country.

“Nigeria has arrived at an important juncture. While the government is taking all necessary measures to make the country secure and economically viable, we need the full support of the citizenry in the form of patriotism, patience, and prayers. The light is certainly bright at the end of the tunnel,” the President affirmed.

President Tinubu also urged Muslims celebrating the Maulud festival to extend their hand of fellowship to the needy and vulnerable in the spirit of the season while praying for the country and her leaders at all levels.

 

