Uzodimma reiterates commitment to welfare of Imo people, cautious against selfishness

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has reiterated that his government will continue to pursue programmes that will promote the welfare of the people, emphasizing that those who see selfishness as part of government should have themselves to blame.

“Leadership is service and once you are able to serve well, whether now or later, people will appreciate you.”

Governor Uzodimma spoke at the birthday thanksgiving Mass in honour of Sir Jude Ejiogu, a former Secretary to Imo State Government, held at Immaculate Conception Parish Emekuku in Owerri North LGA of Imo State on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

At the residence of the celebrant, during reception, Governor Uzodimma urged the people of Owerri, especially those from Emekuku, to take the interest of the State seriously far above their selfish interest.

Addressing the congregation, the Governor thanked God for the celebrant and said that he was very delighted and honoured of the opportunity to worship with other Christian faithful who joined to honour Sir Ejiogu.

The Governor used the opportunity to urge Civil Servants complaining that they have not been receiving their salaries, to find out whether they fall within the category of those who were receiving double salaries for more than 10 to 15 years “because everything about payment of salaries and pensions had been automated.”

“The system we are operating now will not have any room to discriminate because the system does not know you, your face nor where you come from,” he said and added that arrangements were in place to correct the challenges a few genuine ones may be having.

He warned those who have been blackmailing the Government on allegation of not being paid their salaries to desist and say the truth or government will be forced to publish their names and their crime against the State.

He said “over 925 persons have one discrepancy or another,” which stem from sharp practices.

The Governor thanked the priests for appreciating the things his government has been able to do so far, and heeded to their plea to intervene in their Church building project.

“It is not good to be worshiping God in an uncompleted building while we are living in completed houses, well furnished.”

To assist the Parish in the completion of the Church building so that it will be dedicated before the completion of his second tenure in office, Governor Uzodimma donated N30 million to the project.

He was categorical in his comment that the donation has nothing to do with his election as michief makers may be wont to think.

Expressing his appreciation, the Celebrant, Sir Ejiogu thanked the Governor and all that came for the Church Service to celebrate with him, appreciating, especially his Emekuku community for always supporting him and what he believes in.

Sir Ejiogu told people from his community that the only birthday gift he needs from them is for them to come out en mass on November 11, 2023 to vote massively for APC in the forthcoming Imo State Governorship election.

He described the Governor as a man of Grace who has touched the lives of the downtrodden in the State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Earlier in his homily, the Parish Pries, Rev. Fr. John Anyaegbulem reminded the Christian faithful of the “generosity of God,” and informed that “God is generous and compassionate and shows everyone equal love because his ways and our ways are not the same.”

Rev. Fr. Anyaegbulem noted that “God’s mercies and compassion to mankind cannot be overemphasized,” adding that “everything we are, all our efforts today, are by God’s grace.”

He commended the Governor for all the infrastructural revolution going on in Imo State, especially the construction of Ekemele, Okigwe road, Orlu road, the dredging of Urashi river “and all the good works that are going on across the State.”

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma urged the people of Owerri, especially the Emekuku people, to consider the interest of the State seriously before theirs.

He explained that his administration has created an enabling environment that will help in enhancing the welfare of the people but was worried that “opposition is sponsoring insecurity in the State.”

“The government has formed a comprehensive analysis where clergy, elders and political class would come together and chat in one voice for Imo Charter of Equity.

“If there is equity and political balance then development and prosperity will come very easily.”

He said for it to be implementable it is only when power begins to move in the three geo-political zones that there will be peace and equity in Imo.

He said Sir Ejiogu afforded to celebrate his birthday at home because Imo is safe.

While wishing him well and praying God to grant him many more birthdays ahead, the Governor reassured the people that he has come to serve the people and that nothing will change the covenant he has with God.