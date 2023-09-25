Tribunal declares Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat duly elected

Akin Kuponiyi

Lagos State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Ikeja today Monday upheld the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Governor Dr.Obafemi Hamzat as the duly elected Governor and Deputy Governor of Lagos state.

The 3-man panel in its unanimous decision dismissed the two petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate Olajide Adediran, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The PDP petition, the tribunal in its judgement read by Justice Mikail Abdullahi on behalf of the three-man panel held that the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Governorship candidate Olajide Adediran lacked merit, and the same was dismissed accordingly.

“I therefore affirm the election and return of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected governor of Lagos state. Parties are to bear their cost

The tribunal addressed all the preliminary objections raised by the parties before considering the issues raised for determination.

The tribunal entertained the question of whether it had the competence and jurisdiction to hear the petition. Justice Abdullahi answered this question in the affirmative and held that this issue had already been resolved at the preliminary objection stage of the petition

The second issue for the tribunal’s determination was whether Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat were validly nominated by their respective party All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the polls. The tribunal cited relevant provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act and a plethora of decided cases and authority to the effect that this was a pre-election issue that did not relate to the conduct of the polls being challenged.

The tribunal also held that the petitioners are not members of the 4th respondent, the APC, and therefore have no locus to challenge the primaries of the party that produced both men.

On the issue of the forged certificate allegedly presented by Governor Sanwo-Olu, the tribunal noted that amongst other things that the petitioner Jandor who testified in his petition told the court that he did not attend the school, Community Grammar School, Ijebu-Ife, where the certificate originated from. He had also testified that the principal of the school was still alive.

The tribunal wondered why he didn’t call him as a witness, the principal of the school, or any of the staff to testify about the certificate.

In the final analysis, the tribunal declared, “that the petition lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed.

“I affirm the election and return of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected governor of Lagos state. Parties are to bear their cost.”

Thereafter, the went on short break . The tribunal reconvened to consider the Petition filed by the Labour Party (LP), candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Arum Igyen Ashom in his lead Judgement dismissed the petition filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour on the ground that it lacked merit.

Justice Arum Ashom who read the unanimous lead judgment declared that the petition is devoid of merit.

On the oath of allegiance to the United States of America by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat the tribunal held that being a citizen of Nigeria by birth, his oath of allegiance to United State does not prevent him from contesting election.

Consequently, the tribunal rejected the witness statement and evidence of Mrs. Olubusayo Fasidi, a US Immigration lawyer stressing that her witness statement and testimony are misconceived.

The witness who was statement on oath was filed out of time, the judge cited the judgment of the presidential election where 10 witnesses of Labour Party was dismissed.

Consequently the Tribunal affirmed the declaration of INEC of the election of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat as the Governor and deputy Governor duly elected.