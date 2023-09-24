Venita evicted from BBNaija All Stars reality show

By Nehru Odeh

Venita has been evicted from the BBNaija All Stars reality show. Venita’s eviction was announced by the host of the show Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the live eviction show on Sunday 24 September 2023.

Venita’s eviction didn’t come as a surprise because she herself already had feelings that she might be evicted during the live eviction show.

Venita was In a ship with Adekunle, known as Adenita, which didn’t allow both of them to interact with other housemates so much.

Venita’s stay in the house was characterized by the several beefs she had with Doyin and Ilebaye, which alienated her from some of the fans of the aforementioned housemates.