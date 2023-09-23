Killings in South East completely unacceptable – Iwuanyanwu

Saturday, September 23, 2023 2:30 pm


Iwuanyanwu: quits politics

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has expressed sadness as a result of killings in Igboland.

Iwuanyanwu disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

He said, “My heart bleeds at the sad events in Igboland where Igbo are killing fellow Igbo.

“I am equally very distressed by the rate at which the Nigerian security operatives are killed not only in Igboland but all over the country.

“Worse still is the suspected reprisal attack where innocent Igbo sons and daughters from Mbano in Imo State have found their lives and means of livelihood completely destroyed.

This situation, he said, is completely unacceptable to him, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and “indeed unacceptable to all honest, right-thinking and patriotic Nigerians.

“I condemn it in strong terms,” the Igbo leader said.

He said he would be sending a team immediately, under the Chairmanship of C. J. Ihemedu, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Imo State Chapter, to give him a comprehensive report on the matter.

“I call on the Federal Government to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime and make sure they face the law.

“I also urge the Federal Government to put in place necessary security measures to forestall the reoccurrence of this sad event,” he said.

He noted that similar incidents had occurred in all the states of Southeast, adding that as at now, there seemed to be no solution as the matter is even getting worse.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is right now undertaking a total transformation of Igboland and by this transformation, more job opportunities will be created in the zone for school leavers; and infrastructure for business men and women.

“I wish, on behalf of all Igbos worldwide, to express our deep sympathy to the families of the security men who were gruesomely murdered.

“We also sympathise with our people in Mbano whose shops and houses were destroyed during the reprisal attack.

“I pray the Almighty God to take control of events in Igboland so that we will once more enjoy peace, happiness and prosperity in our land,” Iwuanyanwu said.

 

