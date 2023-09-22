Edo Govt denies allocating Shaibu’s office to Alaghodaro Summit

Edo Govt denies allocating Shaibu’s office to Alaghodaro Summit

Friday, September 22, 2023 9:03 am


Obaseki and Shaibu

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, has debunked the alleged allocation of the former office of the State Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu to the Alaghodaro Summit.

Nehikhare in a statement Thursday night, describing the claim as unfounded.

He said it was impossible to have an Alaghodaro Summit office in Government House because the organisation is not a parastatal of government, but a company limited by guarantee, working to attract private investment into the state.

According to him, “The rumour making the rounds that an office in Government House has been designated for Alaghodaro Summit is false and unfounded. It is being peddled by mischief makers who are bent on causing tension in the state.

“These mischief makers are obviously being sponsored by some undesirable elements to cause crisis in the State. I repeat that there is no such thing as an office for Alaghodaro Summit in Government House.

“Alaghodaro Summit is not an agency or parastatal of the government and therefore has no need for an office in Government House. It is an organisation limited by guarantee working to attract private investment in the state.

“I advise the general public and the press to disregard the rumour in its entirety.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Throwback/Oluremi Tinubu at 63: “Asiwaju’s eyes magnetised me!”
    R/L: Hon Obi Aguocha,Mrs Patience Jonathan and Gov Alex Otti 3 hours ago

    Abia is clean ,no longer smelling ,Mrs Jonathan, former first lady declares
    Earlier candle light procession for Mohbad 11 hours ago

    Breaking: Many injured as police teargas, disperse Mohbad’s fans at Lekki toll gate (Video)
    Tony Ejiogu 15 hours ago

    Ejiogu Condemns Imo Attack, Says Two Wrongs Don’t Make a Right
    16 hours ago

    Niger Delta Advocacy Group submits roadmap to curb organized crime in Nigeria, Gulf of Guinea to Tinubu
    16 hours ago

    President Tinubu’s investment policy will end smuggling – Ag. Customs Comptroller General 
    18 hours ago

    President Tinubu Becomes First African Leader to Ring Closing Bell at NASDAQ
    19 hours ago

    I’m sorry, Shaibu begs Obaseki, says we need to work together