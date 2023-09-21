Face-off: Obaseki re-allocates Shaibu’s office to Alaghodaro Summit

By Jethro Ibileke

The demeaning of the office of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu

has worsened, following a directive by the Governor Godwin Obaseki to the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, to re-allocated the former office of the Deputy Governor as secretariat of the Alaghodaro Summit.

The government had relocated the Deputy Governor’s office from the Government House to a building along Dennis Osadebe Avenue.

Although it was at first gathered that the office was billed for repairs, but it is not unconnected with the ragging battle of the Edo political titans.

It would be recalled that Shaibu was stranded for several hours on Monday at the gate leading to the office when attempted to resume duty there, but met it chained and padlocked.

According to a leaked memo dated 18 September, 2023, the re-allocation is sequel to a request by the chairman of the Trustee of Alaghodaro to the Governor, through the SSG, for a secretariat close to the venue of the Summit.

Alaghodaro summit is organised yearly between November 11 and 12, in partnership with the private sector, to mark the anniversary of Governor Godwin Obaseki in office and showcase the progress being recorded in transforming the state into an investment haven.

It was gathered that the Chairman specifically requested for the former office of the Deputy Governor to aid the secretariat in its planning and logistics for this year’s Alaghodaro Summit, because of its proximity to the venue of the Summit.

Information on the memo further revealed that approval for the re-allocation was granted with immediate effect.

But, it is pertinent to note that the secretariat of the annual event functioned from the precincts of the hall used for previous editions of the Summit.