Governor Yusuf versus Gawuna: Tribunal fixes Wednesday as judgement day

The Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting at Miller Road, Bompai, Kano, has fixed Wednesday, September 20, as the day to deliver its judgement on the petition filled by the All Progressive Congress (APC), challenging the election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The Tribunal, on Monday, announced the date for the judgement in a hearing notice sent to the two parties.

Our Correspondent reports that tension has continued to build in the state over what would be the outcome of the tribunal verdict.

The supporters of the ruling NNPP have engaged in a week-long prayer session seeking God’s intervention on the verdict.

Moreso, the state government recently sacked two appointed officials, following alleged “unguided” statements against the judges of the tribunal.

Though Kano remains calm and peaceful, supporters of APC and NNPP in the state are tension-soaked as the tribunal is set to deliver judgment.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usuani Gumel has severally invited leaders of the two political parties on peace parley, appealing to them on the need to accept the tribunal verdict in good faith and allow peace reign in the state.

Leaders of both parties have promised security agencies that their supporters would embrace peace and accept whatever would be the outcome of the tribunal verdict.

However, CP Gumel has warned that police would not condone any act of violence by supporters of both parties, following the verdict of the tribunal.

He maintained that police have worked out modalities to avert any breach of the peace in the state.