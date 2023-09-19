British High Commission to Partner NDDC on Clean Energy

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 8:11 am


Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The British High Commission has said it would explore partnerships with the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, with a focus on renewable, clean energy and green infrastructure in the Niger Delta region.

The Second Secretary (Political), British High Commission, Abuja, Mr. Hamish Tye, said this when he led a delegation that visited the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Mr Tye observed that the NDDC had shown commitment to realising sustainable development in the Niger Delta region through partnerships and collaborations with national and international development agencies.

He stated: “The attraction to the NDDC now is to explore the possibilities of collaboration. Given the work the NDDC is doing in the Niger Delta region, I believe a lot of partners would support its efforts more broadly. We would further explore partnerships with the NDDC, with a focus on renewable, clean energy and green infrastructure.”

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer told the British delegation that the Commission had made Public-Private Partnership, PPP, the core policy focus to drive the development of the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku said: “Since we assumed office, we have made partnerships our core policy focus. We have visited several embassies and met with development partners and donor agencies. Partnerships are one of the major ways to achieve sustainable development in the Niger Delta region and it is important that NDDC, as the driver of development in the region, stays at the forefront of ensuring that the right partnerships are made”

He said further: “We had the Policy Dialogue with Development Partners in Abuja recently to deepen governance through transparency and value-added partnerships. It focused on how best NDDC, development partners, and the private sector could collaborate and promote greater synergy for enhanced results in the overall development of the region.

Ogbuku said that there had been positive fall-outs from the conference in Abuja, noting:

“For delegates from the British High Commission in Nigeria to visit us, it shows that they believe in us and are interested in what we are doing. This means that we are making remarkable progress.”

 

Recently, the NDDC Executive Management visited the India High Commission in Abuja, as well as the French Development Agency (AFD) and the German Development Agency (GIZ) offices in Abuja to explore innovative funding mechanisms and secure technical expertise for impactful projects.

