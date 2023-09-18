Whitemoney, Sholzy, Neo Energy, Alex evicted from BBNiaja All Stars

By Nehru Odeh

Former winner of the BBNaija reality show, Whitemoney as well as Sholzy, Neo Energy and Alex have been evicted from the BBNaija All Stars reality show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made this announcement at the live eviction show on Sunday 17 September 2023.

Whitemoney’s eviction, which came as a surprise to many, was greeted with shock by his fellow housemates who opened their mouths in wild amazement, saying “it’s a lie”.

Still, Whitemoney’s eviction was a disaster waiting to happen. He never got the kind of support he had from fans when he won the show.

Whitemoney’s eviction means he is not going to compete for the N120m prize money at the grand finale.

Sholzy’s eviction didn’t come as a surprise since he was just a special guest and had already being informed by Biggie that his stay in the house would come to an end during the live eviction show.

However, when Ebuka announced that he had been evicted, Sholzy, who was dressed in an Itsekiri traditional attire became dramatic. He knelt down and shouted “Ogiamen”. He then stood and shouted “Warri” several times and his fellow housemates responded with saying “Street.”

Neo Energy, the third housemate to be evicted was also dramatic. As soon as his name was announced he screamed, uttering some words of defiance.

However, Neo Energy’s eviction did not come as a surprise. He himself had envisaged it before the live eviction show.

Alex’s eviction was shocking to her fellow housemates but didn’t come as a surprise to many. Alex, who was known for her dancing skills and sense of maturity had a great start, but derailed at a later stage of the show.