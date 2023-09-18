Whitemoney, Sholzy, Neo Energy, Alex evicted from BBNiaja All Stars

Whitemoney, Sholzy, Neo Energy, Alex evicted from BBNiaja All Stars

Monday, September 18, 2023 12:50 am


Whitemoney, Sholzy, Neo Energy, Alex evicted from BBNiaja All Stars

Whitemoney, Sholzy, Neo Energy, Alex evicted from BBNiaja All Stars

By Nehru Odeh

Former winner of the BBNaija reality show, Whitemoney as well as Sholzy, Neo Energy and Alex have been evicted from the BBNaija All Stars reality show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made this announcement at the live eviction show on Sunday 17 September 2023.

Whitemoney’s eviction, which came as a surprise to many, was greeted with shock by his fellow housemates who opened their mouths in wild amazement, saying “it’s a lie”.

Still, Whitemoney’s eviction was a disaster waiting to happen. He never got the kind of support he had from fans when he won the show.

Whitemoney’s eviction means he is not going to compete for the N120m prize money at the grand finale.

Sholzy’s eviction didn’t come as a surprise since he was just a special guest and had already being informed by Biggie that his stay in the house would come to an end during the live eviction show.

However, when Ebuka announced that he had been evicted, Sholzy, who was dressed in an Itsekiri traditional attire became dramatic. He knelt down and shouted “Ogiamen”. He then stood and shouted “Warri” several times and his fellow housemates responded with saying “Street.”

Neo Energy, the third housemate to be evicted was also dramatic. As soon as his name was announced he screamed, uttering some words of defiance.

However, Neo Energy’s eviction did not come as a surprise. He himself had envisaged it before the live eviction show.

Alex’s eviction was shocking to her fellow housemates but didn’t come as a surprise to many. Alex, who was known for her dancing skills and sense of maturity had a great start, but derailed at a later stage of the show.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Dantiye received members of the Committee for International Peace Day and launch of Peace Magazine headed by the Managing Director of Radio Kano, Comrade Hisham Habib 26 mins ago

    Kano plans big for international peace day
    Police officers paraded for extortion and other misconduct in Port Harcourt 2 hours ago

    Police gun down four Members Of ‘2Baba’ Gang
    The state commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Asiru Idris, receiving the award from Tijani Abdulkareem 2 hours ago

    Again, Kogi wins fiscal transparency, accountability award
    Gov Oyebanji and WEMABOD team 2 hours ago

    Ekiti seals deal with WEMABOD on Informal Sector, Real estate development
    Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel convoked a meeting of all security chiefs in the state Tuesday evening 4 hours ago

    Security beefed up in Kano ahead of Wednesday governorship Tribunal judgement
    4 hours ago

    Adebola Akin-Bright whose intestine got missing is dead
    President BolaTinubu addressed the 78th UN General Assembly  5 hours ago

    At UN, President Tinubu, advocates sanctions for companies, persons smuggling arms, minerals out of Africa
    15 hours ago

    Obasanjo, Obadide and Obajoko: A Tale of Tradition, Attrition and Perdition