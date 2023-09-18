Support Otti to repair what PDP destroyed for 24 years – Aguocha

By: Sam Obinna Ibe/Umuahia .

The member representing Umuahia North, South and Ikwuano in the House of Representatives, Hon Obi Aguocha has called on his constituents to rally their total support to Governor Alex Chioma Otti of the Labour Party’s Government noting that it will take more than three months to repair what was destroyed 24 years ago by the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State.

Aguocha gave this charge on Saturday during the Iwaji Umuopara 2023 (new yam) festival held at Mbara Umuihe, Umuopara in Umuahia South local government area of Abia state.

Aguocha noted that though the Abia State Governor has just clocked three months in office with signature projects to show for his emergence, he however stressed that Otti could fix what PDP destroyed for 24 years in just three months.

To this end, Aguocha pointed out that Dr Alex Otti ‘s Government has started well and is going to finish well if given the needed support by the people.

According to him,” Within the three months in office, Dr Alex Otti has done a lot in areas of prompt payment of salaries and pensions including arrears which the previous government could not pay, infrastructural development has been receiving desirable attention, education, health care delivery, road reconstruction. If you have been away for over one year and you visit Umuahia now, you will not be able to recognize that it is the state capital that looked like a glorified village when he took over three months ago. So there is a need to support him to take Abia to greater heights.”.

The Labour Party House of Representatives member, however, commended the people of Umuopara Ahia Asaa for their massive votes during the just concluded 2023 National Assembly Election, adding that he started the race to represent the good people of Ikwuano/ Umuahia federal constituency at Ogbodiukwu Umuopara during the 2022 Iri Ji ceremony of Chief Smart Nwokorie where his opponent, PDP House of Representatives candidate, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji made jest of him that he cannot challenge at the polls.

He expressed delight that his emergence was because God wanted him to be there and work for the emancipation of his constituents.

In his contributions, the Chief Whip of Abia House of Assembly, Hon Emeka Jacob Obioma appreciated his Ndieze Umuopara for deeming fit to celebrate the annual new yam festival, noting that having supported him and the Labour Party in 2023, that they will not disappoint the people but work to extend dividends of democracy to all and sundry.

Earlier, the Chairman of Umuopara Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Engr Wisdom Ndubueze Ekueku, welcomed guests to Umuopara Ahia Asaa 2023 new yam festival noting that Iwaji Umuopara new yam festival is one of the cultural traditions inherited by our ancestors.

Eze Engr Wisdom Ekueku who is the traditional ruler of Dim na Opara Ogbodiukwu said that the new yam festival of the entire Umuopara Ahia Asaa ( seven villages) is to express their common identity, of people united by common history, culture, and custom, tradition and heritage.

Chairman Umuopara Council of Traditional Rulers noted that today’s event marks the commencement of Iri Ji (new yam) celebrations of different villages in Umuopara Ahia Asia.

Whereas the traditional Prime Minister of Umuopara Ahia Asaa, High Chief Hawk Achor Uluocha said it was in recognition of the importance of the culture and to preserve it that he and those who flew from the United States of America, Canada, Abuja, Lagos to attend the 2023 Iwaji Umuopara.

He thanked his friend Hon Chief Obi Aguocha, the member representing Ikwuano Umuahia in the National Assembly, and the Chief Whip of Abia House of Assembly, Hon Emeka Jacob Obioma for not attending the occasion for their contributions in making the event a great success.

Oke Ekpe Umuopara said it was a great privilege for the people of Umuihe to host the 2023 Iwaji Umuopara and that the baton of hosting for 2024 has been handed over to another autonomous community within Umuopara, geared towards promoting the rich cultural heritage of the people.