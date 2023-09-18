On Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, GO: Two Things Can Be True

Ena Ofugara

First, let us appreciate a handsome creation of God. Bobo eh handsome gan. We shall also speak on King Saul, another chosen one of God that was renown for his looks. But first, let us establish the premise of this post, which is that the church can be and is indeed a family business, and also that a man’s son can be called to follow in his father’s footsteps, as long as he is not like the sons of Eli.

Let us begin with the arguement of the detractors. They say the church is a family business bacause those who inherit it are the sons and daughters of the founders. Well, there are exceptions like Redeemed, but no one will point that out.

What these folks will never tell you is that God actually intended for first sons to inherit their father’s calling to be prophets and Kings. The Levites were ancient prophets in Israel. Go and find out how the mantel was passed down. It was from father to son, hence prophet Eli’s sons misbehaving in the Temple. The children of Israel assumed them as priests already for simply being the sons of Eli. How they turned out is another story.

Aaron was the first priest upon return from Egypt.

“This identification of Aaron and his sons as priests for Israel is consistent through the remaining chapters of Exodus and is summed up in Exodus 40:9–15, which identifies Aaron and his sons as admitted to a perpetual priesthood throughout their generations”.

PERPETUAL PRIESTHOOD THROUGHOUT THEIR GENERATION.

So, if Odukoya’s son is chosen to wear the shoes of his father, it is seriously biblical.

But you do not read the Bible. You just criticize.

Next, is the boy FIT AND PROPER? He wears “dreadlocks” and has tattoos and is a bonafide Hollywood star. Does this make him unqualified?

When the children of Israel asked for a King, God did not choose from amongst the prophets, nor the old, nor the wise. God chose for them Saul.

In 1Samuel chapter 9 the narrator describes Saul as being a handsome, younger man who was “one of a kind’. He was like none other.

Is Jimmy Odukoya not like none other? Who is like he?

Again, God does not choose his Kings and priests based on what we set out as our parameters. Even Saul doubted he was good enough

And it was those who knew him that doubted him most, until they saw this tall handsome man doing things of God. Samuel 10:11 When all those who had formerly known him saw him prophesying with the prophets, they asked each other, “What is this that has happened to the son of Kish? Is Saul also among the prophets?”

And that is the point. Is Jimmy Odukoya now amongst the prophets? The answer is YES.

You may decide to concentrate on his hair. Note that the hair on his heads is how all your ancestors wore their hair and if we follow the Jewish custom, having your beards cut was a disgrace. 2 Samuel 10 shows how a King disgraced David’s envoy by cutting their hait and beards. You are to have long hair and beards.

And for priests especially…

Number 6:5 “5 ‘All the days of the vow of his separation no razor shall come upon his head; until the days are fulfilled for which he separated himself to the Lord, he shall be holy. Then he shall let the locks of the hair of his head grow.”

Read about the NAZARENES of which Samson was a member.

Only one place in the Bible did long hair referenced as something shameful. It is in 1 Corinthians 11 and it was preceded by “NATURE” and not that GOD SAID. It was Paul’s own feeling about what is masculine and what is not “. Does even nature itself not teach you, that, if a man have long hair, it is a shame unto him?

But again, we major in the minor. Jesus has made it clear all what is required of today’s Christian “Love the Lord with all thy heart and thy neighbour as thyself”

And to Peter and leadership Jesus said “If you love me, feed my flock”

In conclusion, yes, two things can be correct. Church can be a family business… business of bringing people to Christ.

And YES, children are expected to step in the shoes of their fathers as Aaron’s descendants are eternally priests (I shared the Biblical verse above)

And Jimmie Odukoya’s hair is no hindrance to worship. You can accept Jerry Curls and accept perming and retouching and “sporting waves”, as long as it looks like the hair of the white man, but the hair of your fathers fathers, LOCKS, is taboo to you. The whiteman added “dread” to it because they fear everything the blackman only has.

His tattoos being criticized by Yorubas whose culture uses hot cashew nuts to write on skins as their way of life is laughable. Tattoos are deeply African. Again, reference to it as bad by the Bible is cultural as they always say “as heathens do” because the Jews did not do it as their way of life and condemned all that others did.

And the man Jimmy Odukoya has led a wonderful life. He has remained in the church, remained a pastor. Led a drugfree and scandal free life. Has a fluorishing career…

in truth, God’s calling him to be the GO is a huge holding back to a career that could have seen him play Black Supermam. Note that Nigerian-born actors are the doyen of Hollywood, from Chinwetel Ejiofor, John Boyega, Nonso Anozie, David Oyelowo, through Adetomiwa Edun, Dayo Okeniyi, and the baba himself FOREST WHITAKER. Jimmy is now shackled in a life of service to God and judgement by people. I do not know if I rather be Pastor Chris Oyakhilome than Denzel Washington or Will Smith.

Jimmy Odukoya deserves the prayers of all and sundry, especially Christians, that God may use this excellent young man to bring his glory to the church and by extension, a nation that needs healing.

N.B. Let the chairman of our Dada Hair Association breathe. Do not suffocate the African.

*Ofugara writes from Texas, US