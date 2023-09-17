Akpabio supports Obot to break Guinness World Record for Longest Reading Aloud Marathon 

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has registered his support for an Akwa Ibom man, Mr John Obot in his official attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest reading aloud marathon.

In a letter he sent to the Teacher, titled: “A note to encourage you” Senator Akpabio expressed his hope that Mr Obot would have the stamina and focus to reach his target of 145 hours to beat a previous record of 124 hours set in September 2022 by a Kyrgyzstan, Rysbai Isakov, in Bursa, Turkey.

According to the Senate President: “I am thrilled by your quest. This is especially true because you have chosen to seek global laurels on a road less travelled and in a state we have benefitted from the audacious and uncommon free and compulsory education started by my administration.

“You have shown courage. You have displayed the resourcefulness of our forebears and focus of the Akwa Ibom man in our recent history. Your dedication to this cause you believe in is unrivaled.

“I am to encourage you by reminding you that only those who stay the course eventually win the race.

“Keep up the quest, and never give up. Bring your light to shine on others who may have shown genuine interest but lack the courage to take the first step. Go ahead to inspire them and lead them through the courageous path – the only path that leads to victory.

“Keep it up, John. Your place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the 145 hours reading aloud marathon is assured on the content of your character, resilience and a spirit that never gives up,” Akpabio said.

Senator Akpabio said the quest by Obot to break the Guinness World Record will encourage other Nigerian youths to engage their energies in productive ventures rather than crime and other vices.