Kogi guber: Miyetti Allah declares support for Ododo

Richard Elesho

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Kogi State Chapter, has pubdeclared their support for the All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate, Usman Ododo, ahead of the November 11 election in the state.

The State Executives of MACBAN, along with national leaders and hundreds of Fulanis, representing all 21 LGAs of Kogi State, visited the Government House to pledge their unwavering support for the Bello-led administration and the APC’s flag bearer on Saturday.

They were received by the governor at the Glass House, Government House, Lokoja.

MACBAN state Chairman Umar Yusuf Damina commended Governor Bello for his numerous achievements within and beyond the state.

He specifically noted that the firm decision of MACBAN to support the APC was a testament to the Governor’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of members and his extensive efforts in providing security for all citizens and residents of Kogi State.

The MACBAN chairman expressed the belief that the APC candidate, Ododo, would continue to build upon the solid foundation laid by the governor.

While receiving the MACBAN members, Governor Bello welcomed their endorsement of APC and Ododo for the upcoming elections.

He lauded MACBAN for its valuable contributions in sharing information and gathering intelligence, which had aided conventional security forces in identifying and eliminating criminal elements among the Fulani community in the state.

Governor Bello expressed his conviction that the Fulanis, known for their unwavering commitment to their word, would undoubtedly throw their support behind the APC during the November 11 polls.

He emphasised the government’s resolute stance against the promotion of ethnicity and tribalism in the state.

Furthermore, he urged law-abiding Fulanis residing in the state to remain vigilant and help identify criminal elements among them, thereby contributing to the overall peace and safety of all residents.