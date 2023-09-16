Kogi guber: Miyetti Allah declares support for Ododo

Kogi guber: Miyetti Allah declares support for Ododo

Saturday, September 16, 2023 8:47 pm


 

The State Executives of MACBAN, along with national leaders and hundreds of Fulanis, representing all 21 LGAs of Kogi State, visited the Government House to pledge their unwavering support for the Bello-led administration and the APC's flag bearer on Saturday

The State Executives of MACBAN, along with national leaders and hundreds of Fulanis, representing all 21 LGAs of Kogi State, visited the Government House to pledge their unwavering support for the Bello-led administration and the APC’s flag bearer on Saturday

Richard Elesho

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Kogi State Chapter, has pubdeclared their support for the All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate, Usman Ododo, ahead of the November 11 election in the state.

The State Executives of MACBAN, along with national leaders and hundreds of Fulanis, representing all 21 LGAs of Kogi State, visited the Government House to pledge their unwavering support for the Bello-led administration and the APC’s flag bearer on Saturday.

They were received by the governor at the Glass House, Government House, Lokoja.

MACBAN state Chairman Umar Yusuf Damina commended Governor Bello for his numerous achievements within and beyond the state.

He specifically noted that the firm decision of MACBAN to support the APC was a testament to the Governor’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of members and his extensive efforts in providing security for all citizens and residents of Kogi State.

The MACBAN chairman expressed the belief that the APC candidate, Ododo, would continue to build upon the solid foundation laid by the governor.

While receiving the MACBAN members, Governor Bello welcomed their endorsement of APC and Ododo for the upcoming elections.

He lauded MACBAN for its valuable contributions in sharing information and gathering intelligence, which had aided conventional security forces in identifying and eliminating criminal elements among the Fulani community in the state.

Governor Bello expressed his conviction that the Fulanis, known for their unwavering commitment to their word, would undoubtedly throw their support behind the APC during the November 11 polls.

He emphasised the government’s resolute stance against the promotion of ethnicity and tribalism in the state.

Furthermore, he urged law-abiding Fulanis residing in the state to remain vigilant and help identify criminal elements among them, thereby contributing to the overall peace and safety of all residents.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Monarch, residents laud Gov Otti on commissioning of impassable roads in Aba
    President Bola Tinubu 4 hours ago

    President Tinubu’ll travel to New York on Sunday for 78th UN General Assembly
    5 hours ago

    Marwa: Tribute to a living legend at 70
    7 hours ago

    An unrepentant impostor and chameleonic Gbenga Daniel
    9 hours ago

    Most wanted Gift David Okpara, alias 2 Baba, posts new video from hideout
    The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, left, and Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, right, with the recipient, Maya Kirti Nanan from Trinidad and Tobago 9 hours ago

    Maya Kirti Nanan from Trinidad and Tobago receives the award for 2023 Commonwealth Young Person of the Year
    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and with Prime minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi,during Bilateral Meeting with India Prime minister,at Bharat Mandapam,New Delhi,India 10/09/23 9 hours ago

    Taking a Leaf Out of India’s Book
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 11 hours ago

    Kogi guber: KGSG replies ADC’s Abejide on alleged ‘third term agenda’