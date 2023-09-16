$2 billion Kano/Niger rail project ready by 2025 – Minister

… Muhammadu Buhari University of Transportation, Daura to commence admission in October

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, on Friday, hinted that the Federal Government has concluded arrangements to complete the $2 billion Kano/Niger international rail project by 2025.

Our correspondent reports that the contract papers for the project which was initiated by the immediate-past administration of ex-president Muhammadu Buhari were signed in 2021, while execution of the project commenced in 2022.

The Kano/Niger international rail project, expected to boost economic activities between Nigeria and Niger Republic, started from Dawaunu, Kano and terminated at Maradi in Niger Republic.

Senator Alkali, who spoke to Journalists at Dadinkowa village in Jigawa State after a long inspection of the ongoing project, expressed satisfaction at the level of work done so far.

He expressed optimism that the contractors handling the project will deliver in good time, considering the level of commitment they have so far, exhibited.

According to him: “I am impressed with what I have seen. We came all the way from Dawanau to where we are now so that we can have first-hand information on the level of the execution of the project and the compliance with the specifications of the contract.

“Hopefully, the contractors will meet the set target. When you look at the project from Dawanau to where we are, you can see that the major part of the work is almost accomplished if you look at the earth clearing and bush clearing. Hopefully, they will meet up with the 2025 target.”

Reacting to questions on whether the cost of the budget would be reviewed considering the current economic situation, the Minister said there was a need for both the contractor and the Federal Government to make sacrifices.

“If you look at this, it all depends, because even the contractor himself has to make some sacrifices because we want to fix Nigeria. Everybody has to contribute their own quota to the development of this country,” he added.

Senator Alkali said his mission to Kano/Maradi was part of his schedule to inspect all the ongoing railway projects across the country, “I intend to be in Port Harcourt next week. The earthwork here is around 80 per cent now, and I am satisfied with the level of work so far.”

Speaking on the project, the Lead Contractor, Mr Vladislav Bystrenko, revealed that the contract sum was $1.95 billion.

According to him, they resumed work on designing, land survey, and supervision of the entire area for the project, even before money was released to them.

Mr. Vladislav Bystrenko assured that his team will deliver on the project by 2025.

The Minister also seized the opportunity to inspect facilities at the Muhammadu Buhari University of Transportation, Daura, Katsina state, where he commended the university management for the work so far done in the new citadel of higher learning.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Adam Umar who conducted the Minister round the facilities in the Institution, also hinted that admissions into the University will commence by October this year.

