More suspects arrested for murder of SP Bako Angbashim, DPO Ahoada in Rivers

*Most wanted Cult kingpin Gift David Okpara alias 2 Baba still on the run

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

More suspects have been arrested concerning the killing of SP Bako Angbashim,the gallant Divisional Police Officer,DPO,of Ahoada Division on Friday night of September 8.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Rivers State Police Command, Olugbenga Adepoju, announced this while briefing journalists and members of Rivers State Zero Crime Working Committee at the Police Headquarters, on Wednesday.

Adepoju also disclosed that some persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of the DPO and that investigations were still ongoing.

He however disclosed that the prime suspect and the leader of the notorious Cult kingpin Gift David Okpara alias 2 Baba is yet to be arrested.

Both the State government and the Police have placed a total of N101 million bounty of Gift David Okpara alias 2 Baba and his gang.

DCP Olugbenga Adepoju who did not disclose the number of the suspects so far arrested in addition to the first batch of six suspects was giving an update on the planned launching of “Rivers Zero Crime Initiative”a pet project of the Command initially scheduled to commence on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

According to the command, this postponement is following the gruesome murder of the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada, Bako Angbashim.

The event has been shifted to run from Monday, October 2, to Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Adepoju said the change in date was due to the fact that the Police was in mourning mood as a result of the killing of Bako.

He apologized to the public and the organizers for the inconveniences they may suffer as a result of the change in date, noting that the Police were working to arrest those involved in the murder.

In her response, the Coordinator of Rivers Zero Crime Initiative, Kate Ezeigbo, who came with her team expressed commiserated with to the family of Bako and the entire Police Command for the loss the gallant Police Officer gruesomely murdered by suspected Iceland Cult group headed by alias 2 Baba.

Photos

(1)

SP Bako Angbashim DPO Ahoada Division

(2)