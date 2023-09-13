Access Pensions Surpasses N1 Trillion AUM Milestone

Access Pensions Surpasses N1 Trillion AUM Milestone

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 5:37 pm


Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank

Access Pensions Limited, a subsidiary of Access Corporation, has achieved an astonishing feat, surpassing the N1 trillion mark in assets under management (AUM).

In an impressive trajectory, the Company – which emerged from the business combination of Sigma Pensions and First Guarantee Pension in December 2022 – has scaled up its assets under management to surpass the N1 trillion threshold in just six months.

This remarkable feat firmly establishes Access Pensions position as the fourth largest Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) measured by AUM in Nigeria and the second largest PFA, overseeing a portfolio of over 1 million Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs).

Commenting on this feat, the Managing Director, Access Pensions, Dave Uduanu said: “Our journey to N1trillion has been guided by a strong commitment to partnering with clients to shape their future.”

While technology served as a cornerstone, Uduanu also attributed Access Pensions’ success to a disciplined investment management approach and a resolute client-centric philosophy.

“Leveraging on technology in service delivery to improve user experience, following a disciplined approach to investment management, and being a member of the largest financial ecosystem in Nigeria, we can offer clients a superior retirement planning experience. Having a client-centric approach has played a significant role as we look to match our client’s needs and aspirations, building trust along the way,”Uduanu continued.

He added that Access Pensions is committed to delivering consistent results, even in challenging times, which has been the cornerstone of its credibility and client promise.

Furthermore, on leveraging technology, Uduanunoted that Access Pensions has invested heavily in technology to enhance its operations and client experiences and that its digital platforms (USSD, Mobile, WhatsAppchatbot) and Contact Centre provide real-time updates, keeping clients informed about their portfolios and requests.

Since its official formation in December, Access Pensions has brought forth innovative products that cater to a wide range of risk preferences, effectively staying ahead of changing demands.

“Our vision is clear – to provide our clients with the financial tools needed to shape their retirement future. We are dedicated to raising the bar in service, performance, and client satisfaction. As we expand, responsible and sustainable investing will remain our priority,”Uduanu added.

With its range of innovative products and remarkable achievements like this, Access Pensions is unquestionably charting a new course for success in the pensions industry and playing

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Keynote Speaker, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, delivering his address during the 5th Lagos State University (LASU) Research & Innovation Fair with the theme," Harnessing Sustainable Research and Innovation in Nigerian Universities towards National Growth and Development” at the Makanjuola Lecture Theatre, LASU, Ojo, Lagos on Tuesday, 12th September 2023 2 hours ago

    Harnessing Sustainable Research and Innovation in Nigerian Universities
    3 hours ago

    Police officially declare Gift David Okpara, alias 2 Baba wanted
    Ikwerre local government Chairman, Rivers State, Samuel Nwanosike, cross section of Motorcycles 4 hours ago

    Insecurity in Rivers: Operation of Tricycles banned in Ikwerre LGA
    7th ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue 5 hours ago

    7th ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue Set to Illuminate Path to Sustainable Development in Africa
    University of Lagos: hostels shut down over COVID-19 6 hours ago

    Fantasising About Global High-Ranking for Nigeria’s Public Varsities
    Leke Abejide 6 hours ago

    Kogi guber: ADC’s Abejide takes campaigns to Kwara
    7 hours ago

    Judges and Justices as Counsels in Election Litigation  Suits Before Them
    Gov. Sule speaks at the event in Keana 7 hours ago

    Nasarawa: Gov. Sule Takes Palliatives Distribution to Three LGAs