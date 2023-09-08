Tribunal upholds Yayi’s election victory in Ogun West

Adejoke Adeleye Ogun

An election tribunal sitting has uphold the victory of Senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi) as the winner of Ogun West Senatorial election, during the National Assembly election on February 25th by the state National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal .

The tribunal which met on Thursday at the magistrate court in Isabo, Abeokuta was presided over by Justice Kabir Gabo.

Reaffirming Yayi as the winner, the tribunal dismissed case EPT/OG/Sen/2023 filed by Dada Adeleke, a PDP senatorial candidate, as “lacking in merit.”

It emphasised that the two witnesses that the petitioner submitted could not offer sufficient proof to back up claims of electoral irregularities involving adherence to the Electoral Act, constitutional requirements, and manual voting processes.

The panel rejected the petitioner’s demand to overturn Senator Adeola’s victory since it was found to be unjustified and fined the petitioner N500,000 in favour of the respondent.

