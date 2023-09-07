100 Days in Office: Fubara Sets Aside N4b for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

*Lines up projects for Commissioning

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State in his statewide broadcast marking his administration’s 100 days in Office announced the setting up N4billion with Bank of Industry for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs).

This will facilitate the creation of jobs for the youths and business minded people of the state.

He assured that his administration’s priority is to secure the lives and property of our people of the State. He said Rivers State is relatively peaceful, safe, and secure for lives, businesses, and property.

Fubara in a Statewide broadcast assures the administration is up to date in the payment of salaries and pensions to civil servants. and has continued to gradually clear the backlogs of gratuities to beneficiaries and restore water in the State Secretariat complex.

On projects, the Governor said on 17 July 2023, “we flagged off the construction of the single largest infrastructure project by a State Government in this country – the Port Harcourt Ring Road project as part of our comprehensive infrastructure development master plan for the State.

The 50.15 km dual carriage ring road, when completed in a record three years, will connect and strengthen economic progress and integration in not less than six local government areas and open a vast gateway for new local and foreign direct investments in real estate, agriculture, hospitality, and industrial ventures into the State, transform the communities on and around its alignments, into thriving cities and create jobs and economic opportunities for so many of our citizens.”

He said after 100 days, the government funded, completed, and delivered 21 road projects many of which ‘we inherited from the previous administration, and added approximately 68 kilometres to the State’s Road network.”

He enumerated the following completed road projects across eight Local Governments to be commissioned from tomorrow, Thursday,7th September, 2023, as part of activities to mark our 100 days in office:

• Oyigbo – Okoloama Road in Oyigbo Local Government Area;• Alode – Onne Road in Eleme Local Government Area;

• Botem-Gbene – nu-Horo road in Tai Local Government Area;

• Mgbuodohia internal Roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area;

• Ogbo – Ihugbogo in Ahoada East Local Government Area;

• Odiemudie Road in Ahoada East Local Government Area;

• Omoku – Aligwu – Kreigani Road in Ogba/Egbma/Ndoni Local Government Area;

• Eneka internal Roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area;

• Ogbakiri internal Roads in Emohua Local Government Area; and

• Omagwa internal Roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

According to him “Furthermore, having prioritized road construction as part of our strategy to accelerate socio-economic growth and development, we have awarded contracts and concluded plans to flag-off the construction of the following roads spread across five local government areas of the State as part of our 100 days in office activities:

• Omuakali – Eberi Road in Omuma Local Government Area;

• Aleto-Ebubu-Eteo road in Eleme Local Government Area

• Igbu-Ehuda internal Roads in Ahoada East Local Government Area;

• Elelenwo internal Roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area;

• Bori City internal Roads in Khana Local Government Area; and

• Emohua – Ogbakiri Road in Emohua Local Government Area.

On education, he said, “In the last 100 days completed the acquisition of over a million copies of relevant educational resource materials, including basic textbooks, dictionaries, and encyclopedias, to be distributed to all primary and secondary schools across the State to enrich their libraries and improve the standards of teaching and learning experience in our school system.

Also, he said besides paying WAEC and NECO fees for students in all public schools, we have within this timeline, completed the reconstruction and furnishing of six secondary schools with 124 classrooms, modern furniture, science laboratories, ICT, library, administrative block, assembly halls, dormitories and staff quarters spread across six local government areas of the State: These are:

• Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri, Port Harcourt Local Government Area;

• Government Secondary School, Eneka, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area;

• Government Secondary School, Emohua, Emohua Local Government Area;

• Government Secondary School, Okehi, Etche Local Government Area;

• Comprehensive Secondary School, Alesa-Eleme, Eleme Local Government Area; and

• Government Secondary School, Ataba, Andoni Local Government Area.

In the area of health, the state we have started implementing our agenda to improve access to quality healthcare delivery in the State. In the last 100 days, we have given a marching order to the Primary Healthcare Management Board to step up efforts to revamp and ensure effective access to primary healthcare services in all our communities.

Also, he said the Board has renovated not less than ten primary healthcare centres across the three senatorial districts of the State located at Elekahia, Rumuodomaya, Okehi, Oyigbo, Gokana, Opobo, Ahoada, Mina-ama, Okwuzi, and Okochiri communities.

Governor said within 100 days, his administration completed the reconstruction, upgrading, and equipping of two secondary healthcare hospitals: the Kelsey Harrison Memorial Hospital and the Dental, Maxillofacial, ENT, and Ophthalmology Hospital, to further strengthen the State’s capacity for the provision of affordable and quality healthcare services to all residents.

These important hospitals with a combined 150-bed spaces and state-of-the-art equipment are due to reopen their doors to provide quality healthcare services to the public soon after they are inaugurated in a few days.

Additionally, the Dental, Maxillofacial, ENT, and Ophthalmology hospital has been designated as an annex of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and used for Medical Research and the training of medical students at Rivers State University.

On under the Ministry of Special Projects, his Government delivered the 10,000-seating capacity convocation arena for the University of Port Harcourt.

Rivers State government has donated a firefighting truck for the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria to enhance and restore to operations of international flights at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

Free bus transport scheme was launched since July to cushion the high cost of transportation.

On the anticipated flooding of some parts of the state,government has set up an intergovernmental flood management committee with the responsibility to respond proactively to the looming flooding that may affect the inhabitants of the lowlands and flood plains of the State as predicted by the National Emergency Management Agency.

“With the launching of the flood mitigation road map, I can assure all residents that we are on red alert to respond to any imminent flood challenge in the State and provide safety and relief to those who will be affected”.

On job creation and to stimulate economic growth, enhance job creation, and reduce poverty we have concluded plans to create a four billion (₦4,000,000,000.00) naira Enterprise Fund in partnership with the Bank of Industry to facilitate the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State.

“With this Fund, owners and intending MSME entrepreneurs will have ready access to credit to fund or start their enterprises at single-digit interest rates with a maximum of a five-year repayment period.

There are plans to set up Youth Entrepreneurship Development Trust Fund to help create an enterprise culture and stimulate sustainable interest in entrepreneurial activities among our youths to advance self-employment and job creation.

“We have concluded plans to establish the State’s Investment Promotion Agency to advance local and foreign investments and the industrialization of the State.”

Projecting into the future Fubara said there is nothing more compelling than to continue to focus on protecting our people, growing our economy to provide a high standard of living, investing in human capital development to uplift the youths, and building our infrastructure to attract investments and create jobs.