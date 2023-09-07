100 Days in Office: Eno reels off achievement, plans, says govt has hit the ground running

By Nehru Odeh

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has said his government has hit the ground running. The governor made this statement in a message marking his 100 days in office on Wednesday 6 September, 2023.

The governor, while expressing his appreciation to Akwa Ibomites for the support given him so far, also stated his achievements in the past 100 days.

Recall that the governor during his swearing-in ceremony unveiled his Governance and Economic Blueprint, the ARISE Agenda.

“Today, my fellow Akwaibomites, 100 Days later, I can say that we have hit the ground running and God has been our an ever-present Guide as we work to translate our vision into practical, measurable and impactful forms.

“The ARISE Blueprint, which is our governance instrument has five critical focal points: Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructural Maintenance, Security Management and Education Advancement among other focal sectors,” Eno said.

Here is a summary of some of Eno’s achievements in his 100 days in office

1. Established an agency with the sole responsibility to drive our rural development, improve the quality of life of our rural dwellers, stimulate economic activities and stem rural-to urban migration, the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

2. Flagged-off critical roads in all the three senatorial districts. The first to be flagged off, a little over two months ago, the internal roads in Urua Akpan Andem, has beenis commissioned and delivered on schedule, by our very own HENSEK Integrated Services.

3. Acquired over 50 thousand hectares of land in all the 31 local government areas , to ensure food security and to get our people involved in agro-allied enterprises.

4. Recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the world renowned Songhai Farms to start a model farm in our State, Hundreds of people have already been sent for training so they could form the nucleus of the skilled workers to drive this exercise.

5. Steadily paid gratuities to local government, primary school teachers and state workers. Three billion Naira has so far been released for this exercise.

6. Commenced an initial five-month payment of Leave Grants in the Main Service. This exercise started last month, and the first phase will end in December.

7. Constructing model primary schools and primary healthcare facilities across the three senatorial districts and work is ongoing at a fast pace at the location of the first of these model primary schools, the Christ the King School, (CKS) on Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo.

8. Education remains free and compulsory at primary and secondary school levels. And as part of the palliatives the state government is rolling out, based on the initial 2 billion Naira received from the Federal Government, in form of loan and rice, the state government intends to support parents with school uniforms, shoes and the payment of bursary to students in tertiary instructions after proper verifications. Our commitment to the payment of WAEC fees, is irrevocable and we have already done so, since we came in.

9. Distribution of additional bags of rice to each of the 2,272 gazetted villages; cash transfers to 53,000 workers in the State for three months, levy-free Fridays for transporters and traders for three monthw.

10. Our Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development Centre (ILED) will soon be up and running aimed at equipping our people with the right entrepreneurial and leadership skills, thus preparing them to compete with their peers elsewhere.

11. Created a full-fledged new ministry-the Ministry of Internal security, headed by a retired general of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Koko Essien.

“In the course of my campaign, I had pledged to demystify governance and make myself available to the common people, since it is from that segment of the society that God raised me through the instrumentality of my political father to be who I am today.

“Against conventional wisdom, I have stopped by at various road side shops as I traverse the length and crannies of this State, and have patronized road side vendors, empowered them with seed funds to expand their trade. I will continue to do so, because if I could overcome adversities to fulfill God’s plans in my life, others too, can!

“We are determined to ensure that our comparative advantage in blue economy is utilized to improve the quality of lives of our fishermen as well as our tourism sector, which is a critical sector in our ARISE Agenda.

“In my inaugural address, concerned about the political polarization in our dear State, I had stated that “Elections are over, and our kindred spirit must be renewed and deepened, We are all Akwaibomites first before politics. Politics therefore must not separate or sever the ties of our brotherhood and common heritage and aspirations,

“I pledge to you that I will be Governor for all Akwaibomites, irrespective of political persuasions or affiliations. Instead of war-war on critical issues of our development, unity and brotherhood.”

“So far, as demonstrated during our hugely successful Ibom Dialogue, and other important events, we have worked across party lines to advance the development of our State, since politics must give way to governance.

“Let me end this speech by quoting from the Book of Jeremiah, Chapter 29: 11 “for I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

“As we mark our first 100 Days in office, I promise to work twice as hard to give you a good future and hope with corresponding growth and development. So help me God!” the statement partly reads.