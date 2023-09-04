DSS alleges plot to create anarchy in Nigeria, says ring leaders under surveillance

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services, DSS, has alerted Nigerians about an alleged plot by some politicians to throw the nation into anarchy through violent protests to be held across the country.

The security agency said the protests were targeted at discrediting the Federal Government and security agencies over some socio-economic matters.

DSS, in a statement by Peter Afunanya, its Public Relations Officer on Monday, said those behind planning the protests are already mobilising student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned mass protest.

But the DSS said it has identified the ring leaders of the plot and has embarked on sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.

The security agency therefore advised University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace.

DSS also asked parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conduct against law and order.

“While the DSS is aware of the Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans,” Afunaya said in the statement.