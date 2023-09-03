POLAC Commandant mourns Cadet Sulaiman

POLAC Commandant mourns Cadet Sulaiman

Sunday, September 3, 2023 8:11 pm


Cadet Sulaiman Jika

Cadet Sulaiman Jika,

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Commandant of Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), AIG Sadiq Idris Abubakar, has extended his deepest condolences to the grieving family, friends, and loved ones of Cadet Sulaiman Jika, who died after a brief illness.

Expressing his condolences, AIG Abubakar said, “our thoughts and prayers are with them during this period of profound sorrow. May God Almighty grant them the strength and resilience to bear this heavy loss.”

AIG Abubakar who passed his condolence message through a Statement by ASP Hussain Suleman,
Police Public Relations Officer, POLAC), described Jika as a dedicated Cadet in the department of Computer Science.

The deceased hailed from Adamawa state.

The Statement reads: “The Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of its cherished cadets, Mr. Sulaiman Jika, who succumbed to a brief and unexpected illness.

“Jika, a dedicated cadet from the Department of Computer Science, was a proud native of Adamawa state.

“On 29th August, 2023, he sought medical attention at the Academy Clinic due to an ailment.

“Following a diligent course of treatment and his gradual recovery, he was certified fit and discharged by the Medical Doctor on call the next day, and tasked to return at regular intervals for checks which he adhered to.

“However, fate took an unforeseen turn. On 2nd September 2023, he was once again admitted to the clinic for further examination and care following a complaint of restlessness.

“Though his vitals were normal upon examination and all necessary medical steps were taken, we regrettably report his untimely passing.”

 

 

