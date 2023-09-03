Kogi guber: APC inaugurates campaign council

Richard Elesho

To underscore its preparations for the November 11 Kogi state governorship election, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday, inaugurated a campaign council in Lokoja, the state capital, sending a clear message to opposition parties.

Chairman of the National Campaign Council for the election, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, assured party supporters of the determination by its national leaders to work in unity for the victory of candidate Usman Ahmed Ododo. at the poll..

He noted that, with the inauguration of the Campaign Council, election victory had begun in Kogi State and commended the resilience and hard work of Governor Yahaya Bello, which he said had led to the restoration of peace and security in the state.

“Governor Yahaya Bello’s outstanding achievements in virtually all the critical sectors of the state are visible for all to see and I assure you the next APC Governor will build on these achievements in the interest of the good people of Kogi State,” he added.

The National Campaign Council Chairman said that with the result of the last general election, it was certain that the APC would beat any opposition party in the governorship poll. He berated the opposition parties as absent in the state.

Governor Abiodun expressed satisfaction with the calibre of people nominated into the Campaign Council, describing the election as the first test for President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Also speaking, Co- Chairman of the Campaign Council and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urged the opposition political parties to look elsewhere for votes, insisting that Kogi was a no-go area for opposition parties in the November governorship election.

The Lagos State governor urged the people of Kogi State not to be deceived by the rantings of opposition parties, saying there was no alternative to APC, “a party that has the interest of the people at heart.

Chairman of the APC Governor’s Forum, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, said the people of Kogi State had resolved to stay with the APC.

Governor Bello appreciated President Bola Tinubu for leading the way in the sustenance of the nation’s democracy and promised not to disappoint him in the provision of gains of democracy to the people of Kogi.

He assured that the Party would deliver for the APC, landslide, in the November governorship poll, saying the election “is a done deal”.

He described the APC flagbearer in the State, Usman Ododo as one “who is coming with a whole lot of experience to consolidate on the unity and achievements recorded in the State under our administration.”

Governor Bello urged supporters to campaign based on issues and shun violence, stressing that Kogi State would remain united before, during and after the election.