Deplorable federal roads: Edo PDP carpets Umahi, describes comment as reckless, insensitive

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the comment concerning granting approval for intervention by the the State government, to effect palliative on the deplorable federal roads in the state through a WhatsApp message credited to the Minister for Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, as unfortunate and insensitive to the plight of the people plying the roads.

The party in a statement by its state chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, described the Minister’s comment as a mockery and a disrespect to the feelings of those who have lost their loved ones due to the inability of the APC-led federal government to live up to its responsibilities for the past eight years.

Aziegbemi said: “The comment credited to the Minister for Works is unfortunate and reckless. How do you grant approval for a State Government to intervene on federal projects which you claimed have already been awarded to contractors through WhatsApp?

“One is forced to ask if the contracts awarded to the contractors were done through WhatsApp messages?

“It is most worrisome that such a comment is coming from a Minister who was once a State Governor.

“Considering the way people are suffering on the roads on daily basis and the fact that a lot of people have lost their loved ones along these roads turned death traps, the attempt by the Minister to trivialize such a matter is insensitive.

“The Edo State Government under Governor Godwin Obaseki, has made several representations to the Federal Ministry of Works for approval to intervene in carrying out palliative measures on the Federal roads to no avail.

“The Edo State PDP hereby calls on the Minister to put aside playing to the gallery and face the business of making live more bearable for Nigerians”

