President Tinubu Directs Total Recall of All Career and Non-career Ambassadors

Saturday, September 2, 2023 7:20 pm


The appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide.

The President’s directive is sequel to his careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide, and in line with his renewed hope agenda, he is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike.

To this end, the President further directs that Nigeria’s United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva be exempted from this total recall, in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, holding later this month.

By the directive of the President, the recall of the affected officers takes immediate effect.

