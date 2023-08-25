Couple Arrested for Kidnapping 2-year Old

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

A man and his wife, Abubakar and Salamatu Saidu have been apprehended for kidnapping a two-year-old boy and demanding N2.5 million ransom from his parents. The boy was snatched in the Orange Market area of Mararaba, Karu LGA.

Ranhan Nansel, a deputy superintendent of police and public relations officer of the Nasarawa State Command made this known at a press briefing in Lafia. Nansel who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Baba Maiyaki said the boy was recovered from Salamatu in Katsina State where he had been taken by his abductors. “Upon interrogation, Abubakar Saidu (a neighbour to the complainant) confessed to having conspired with the above-mentioned suspects to kidnap the 2-year-old child and handed him to one Salamatu Abubakar (his wife) who took the child to Katsina State.”

She was also trailed and arrested, and the child was rescued and reunited with his parents. The culprits Yusuf Yusuf and Haruna Garba who have all confessed to the crime, fingered a neighbour of theirs, Abubakar Saidu, for masterminding the kidnap of the boy. He too is providing useful information to the police. Investigation of the matter, he said is ongoing to determine the next line of action.

Speaking on the Command’s achievements in the last month, the PPRO said ten kidnappers, seven armed robbers, one cultist and another individual were arrested during the period. In the process, he noted, three firearms, and eleven ammunitions were recovered from the suspects.

The statistics indicate the suspects breached the law in Karu, Awe, Gitata and Lafia, the State capital.