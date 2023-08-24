Improved Land Management: Kano Govt Set To Revive KANGIS

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/ Kano

Kano state government has concluded plans to revive the Kano Geographic Information System (KANGIS) for effective land management system in the state.

Already, the state Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, has led a delegation of the Ministry on a study trip to Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS), as part of efforts to revive and reposition KANGIS.

According to a Statsmement by Murtala Shehu Umar, Information Officer in the Ministry, the commissioner who was accompanied to Abuja by the Ministry’s Director of GIS, Tanimu Isa; and Director of ICT, Ahmad Jibrin, said the visit was aimed at reviving KANGIS which is the bedrock for land management system.

Adamu Aliyu Kibiya said they were at AGIS to study their system with a view to boosting the standard of Kano KANGIS.

He assured that when KANGIS is back to place, hitches experienced in land management in Kano will become a thing of the past