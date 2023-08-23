Subsidy Removal: Nigeria’s economy taking turn for the worse over bad policies – Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has stated that the nation’s economic situation is taking a turn for the worse as a result of bad policies by the government at the centre.

The governor who raised the alarm while speaking with journalists in Benin, the state capital, expressed shock over what he called federal government’s lack of plan for Nigerians to effectively respond to the fuel subsidy removal policy.

He noted that the fuel subsidy removal has further improvised Nigerians, inflicting hardship and suffering on the people.

According to him, “I have always warned. I warned Nigerians during the last May Day this year. I told them that we have come to the end of the road and that the old economic order in Nigeria is gone and we have to come up with a new economic order and stop deceiving ourselves as a nation.

“Now, the subsidy is gone; the exchange rate is being aligned. The era of free money has almost come to an end. The consequence is that the weakest and most vulnerable in our society, unfortunately, will carry a huge part of the burden of these policies.”

He continued, “I am shocked that people who campaigned around the xountry, saying that they will remove subsidies, had no clear plans on what to do after subsidy removal. They don’t know what to do and how to support those who will be victims of subsidy removal.

“I am shocked and scared of what we are passing through today where the government doesn’t seem to have a plan or solution on how to respond to the consequences of the policy measure put in place by their administration.”

Obaseki added, “With the way they have mismanaged our national economy, we have to deal with inflation, between 20 and 25 per cent. It means that the people will feel more pain, especially the weak and vulnerable in the society, particularly our pensioners as whatever they get as their entitlement will do only little for them.”

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of Edo people, the governor further said, “For us in Edo State, we would not abandon you. We don’t like the word palliative because it is deceitful as we would rather use the word ‘support’. We would support those who are already victims of this policy measure.”