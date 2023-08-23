Fubara inspects State jet, UNIPORT Convocation arena project

*Support to SMEs

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has inspected the State owned Bombardier Global 5000(N565RS) Jet that was returned to the state after undergoing maintenance from the manufacturers overseas.

He also inspected the University of Port Harcourt Conversation Arena project being constructed by the State Government. He explained that his support to the University of Port Harcourt to remain the best in the country will not distract him from ensuring that the State owned universities are also competitive.

Governor Fubara spoke shortly after he inspected the progress of work done at the convocation arena undertaken by the Rivers State government that is nearing completion.

On return from Abuja, the aircraft that Governor Fubara boarded landed at the NAF- BASE in Port Harcourt from where he set out on the inspection tour of the convocation arena of the University of Port Harcourt.

About two months ago, the governor visited the project to ascertain the progress of work done and got the commitment of the contractor to complete it so that it will be ready for commissioning during the first one hundred days in office of the governor.

Today, the completion stage is at 99 percent and Governor Fubara is optimistic that it will be included among projects lined up for commissioning in September.

Governor Fubara said the support to the University of Port Harcourt will strengthen its capacity to retain its ranking as the first university of choice in Nigeria.

The governor pointed out that aside commissioning more school infrastructure in the coming days, his administration is determined to implement youths empowerment and sustain support for small and medium businesses that will improve the economic wellbeing of Rivers people.

Also on arrival, Governor Fubara inspected the State owned Bombardier Global 5000 (N565RS) aircraft that had been returned after repairs and maintenance work were done on it because of the technical problems that it developed about a year ago.