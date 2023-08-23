Abuja’s Alliance Hospital faults claims of unlawful kidney harvesting

The management of a healthcare facility in Abuja, Alliance Hospital, has denied the allegation that it unlawfully harvested kidney of one Oluwatobi Saliman, also known as Adedoyin Salawadeen Adebayo for a recipient who is the donor’s cousin.

Dr. Christopher Otabor, the Chief Consultant Surgeon, and Medical Director of the hospital said this response to the claims made by Adebayo and his father, Adedoyin and some lawyers recently on the kidney transplant surgery.

Otabor, who noted in his response that the hospital has recorded nearly one hundred success in its kidney transplant surgeries insisted that Alliance hospital has been steadfast in its commitment to upholding of ethical standards and excellence in healthcare delivery.

He added that the facility followed the same worldwide standard practice wherein kidney transplant recipients introduce their donors to the hospital for thorough screening and compliance with medical-legal procedures in the case being complained about by Adebayo and his father.

Otabor affirmed that the donor was of the right age and thus, qualified for the donation, according to the certified documents made available to Alliance Hospital before the surgery.

He said “Contrary to the claims of the victim, Dr. Otabor has clarified that the kidney transplant surgery was performed with the full and documented consent of the donor.

“The hospital possesses a Court Affidavit, a sworn legal document, attesting that the donor was 18 years and two months old at the time of the surgery. This meets the legal requirement for consent in Nigeria, thereby dispelling any assertions that a minor’s kidney was harvested without proper authorization”

Otabor also firmly refuted allegations of coercion or financial inducement of the donor.

He emphasized that the donor willingly and voluntarily chose to donate his kidney, without any form of undue influence or pressure. This counters the narrative that the victim was coerced or manipulated into parting with his organ.

Further buttressing this point, Otabor provided a detailed account of the hospital’s meticulous adherence to legal procedures in such cases.

He outlined the process of donors swearing affidavits, declaring their voluntary intent to donate a kidney without any form of financial enticement or pressure.

“These affidavits serve as a clear testament to the donors’ authentic willingness to contribute,” Otabor said while insisting that the hospital’s impressive track record, strict adherence to legal procedures, and unwavering focus on consent and voluntary donations present a vastly different perspective from the one portrayed in the allegations and initial media coverage.

Dr. Otabor reiterated that “the donor affirmed his age as above 18 and his relationship as a nephew to the recipient and voluntarily swore an affidavit attesting to his age, relationship, and uncoerced intent to donate.

“Consent was obtained, and the surgery was successfully completed.

“Puzzlingly, four months later, the accusers’ legal team petitioned the Commissioner of Police, alleging that the hospital had taken a minor’s kidney and compensated him with N1 million,” said Otabor.

However, he noted that the police conducted a thorough investigation and found no basis to indict the hospital.

He noted that the detained staff was subsequently released.

But he noted that the lawyers representing the involved parties later demanded compensation of N150 million from the hospital.

“We rejected this and advised them to seek legal recourse. Instead, they opted to hold a press conference and disseminate their twisted version of events. It is crucial to approach press reports with caution,” Otabor said.