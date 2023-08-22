Rivers Police Command Rescue 8 Kidnap Victims, Neutralize 2 Suspects

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has rescued eight kidnapped victims and neutralized two suspects in the last one week.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police,CP Nwonyi Emeka made the disclosure during a press breifing at the Police headquarters, Moscow road in Port Harcourt on Monday 21 August,2023.

CP Emeka said the command on Wednesday 16 August,2023 received information that two men were seen inside the Rivers in Buguma with suspected kidnap victims.

He said the operatives mobilized to the scene and the hoodlums on sighting the Police took to their heels, while the two victims were rescued.

CP Emeka stated further that operatives of the command on August 15,2023, based on intelligence, arrested one Future Wokoma and Gift Eze of Ahoada East Local Government Area who specialize in robbing innocent citizens

He revealed that one pump action gun was recovered from the suspects who are the foot soldiers of

Cult Leader,.‘General Danger’ and ‘Chiefo’ .

Also,on August 18, 2023 operatives of Rapid Response Team and Hawk team in a joint raided Agbonchia/Oyigbo,Rivers state where a kidnapped victim who was kidnapped at Rumuagholu on 17,August,2023 was rescued.

CP Emeka stated that on Saturday, August 19,2023, at 02:15 am, Rumuji Police Division received information from.one Nnamdi, a driver of a transport company located in Lagos that about 01:20 am some hoodlums abducted five passengers at Rumudogo junction of Emohua Local Government Council area sectional of East West road.

The Rivers Police Boss explained that the Rumuji Police Division mobilized to the scene and combed the bush around there and five kidnapped victims were rescued.

CP Emeka also revealed that operatives of the command on 18th August 2023 rescued one victim of Rumukruwashi,Obio/Akpor LGA kidnapped by four armed men. He disclosed that upon receiving the information,Police patrol mobilized with members of local vigilantes and arrested one Oduenze, where two suspects were neutralized.