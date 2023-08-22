Governor Radda Inaugurates Committees on TSA Implementation, Pension Reforms, Forest Management

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda,

Committees on TSA Implementation, Pension Reforms, Forest Management, Katsina hospitals, Katsian health sector,

*Governor Radda visits patients in hospitals, promises to enhance healthcare sector in Katsina

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, has inaugurated three special Committees on the Treasury Single Account (TSA) implementation in state and Local Government, Pension and Gratuity Reforms, and Forest Management.

.

Governor Radda who inaugurated members of the Committees Monday, also outlined the Terms of Reference of their assignments.

According to a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed: “The Committee on TSA has Mohammed Aminu Isiyaku as Chairman, while Dr. Faruq Aminu would Head that of Pension and Gratuity Reforms. Alhaji Khalil Bako will Chair the Forest Management Committee, and the three Committees have four weeks to submit their findings to the State Government.”

Governor Radda said that the TSA Committee comprises the Katsina State Auditor General, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, that of the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Technical Assistant to the Governor on Treasury, and the State Accountant General, among others, as members.

On the Pension/Gratuity Reforms Committee, he gave the names of the following as members: the Permanent Secretary Department of Establishment, Pensions and Training; the Auditor Generals of all Katsina local governments; State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Director of Finance at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, among others.

“The Forest Management Committee has representatives each from the State Ministry of Agriculture, Justice, Katsina State House of Assembly, ALGON, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association and that of Kautal Hore, with its Secretary from the Governor’s Office, among others, as members,” he stated.)

While wishing members of the Committees Allah’s guidance as they carry out their onerous assignments, the Katsina State Chief Executive urged them to come up with robust suggestions on how to better implement TSA in the State, address the recurring issues of non-payment of retirees’ pensions and gratuities, and also ensure that Katsina forest lands are not converted into farming areas.

The trio of Alhaji Aminu Isiyaku, Dr. Faruq Aminu and Alhaji Khalil Bako, in their separate remarks, appreciated Governor Radda for appointing them to chair the sensitive Committees, promising to deliver their assignments diligently.

Governor Radda visits patients in hospitals, promises to enhance healthcare sector in Katsina

Also, Governor Radda has promised to enhance healthcare sector in the state, with the assurance of providing state-of-the-art equipments to ensure quality medical care to patients in the hospitals across the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed stated that Governor Radda made the pledge when he paid an impromptu visit to a number of hospitals across the state.

According to him, the Govenor spent quality time with patients in various hospitals, during which he interacted with them and assured them of his administration’s commitment towards improving the health sector.

According to Mohammed, “Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State made an impromptu visit to two medical facilities in the state capital.

“He began at the General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital, where he personally connected with patients, inquiring about their well-being and offering prayers for their swift recovery.

“His compassionate interaction uplifted the patients’ spirits. Subsequently, Governor Radda proceeded to the Federal Teaching Hospital, where he visited the Emergency Ward.

“He exchanged greetings with patients, prayed for their speedy recuperation, and generously contributed incentives.

“The patients expressed their gratitude and well wishes for the governor. This visit serves as a testament to Governor Dikko’s unwavering dedication and fervor to enhance healthcare in Katsina state.”