Tinubu to swear in new ministers today, Monday

Today, Monday, August 21, 2023, President Bola Tinubu will swear in his ministers at the State House Conference, Aso villa in Abuja by 10 am. As contained in a statement by the Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, “Honourable Ministers to be sworn in are expected to come with two guests each.

“All Honourable Ministers and guests are to be seated by 10:00 am .”

The exercise will now be with revised list of minsters as follows:

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru

Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle

Minister of Education, Tahir Maman

Minister of State, Education, Yusuf Sununu

Minister of Housing &Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing &Urban Development, Abdullahi Gwarzo

Minister of Budget & Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu

Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salako

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari

Minister of State, Agriculture, and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi

Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare; Ali Pate

Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam

Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaam Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu

Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong

Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun

Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake

Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John

Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Anite

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji

Minister of Works, David Umahi

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy

The revised list was as a result of Tinubu directing minor amendments to ministries and portfolio allocation yesterday, Sunday, August 20. He approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development. The Federal Ministry of Youth was be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon.

The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled as follows:

Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

On Friday, no fewere than 30 ministers-designate participated in the documentation process. When we finish with the people inside, then we can close.