Tinubu to swear in new ministers today, Monday

Monday, August 21, 2023 8:36 am
Today, Monday, August 21, 2023, President Bola Tinubu will swear in his ministers at the State House Conference, Aso villa in Abuja by 10 am. As contained in a statement by the Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, “Honourable Ministers to be sworn in are expected to come with two guests each.
“All Honourable Ministers and guests are to be seated by 10:00 am .”
The exercise will now be with revised list of minsters as follows:
Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa
Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru
Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle
Minister of Education, Tahir Maman
Minister of State, Education, Yusuf Sununu
Minister of Housing &Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa
Minister of State, Housing &Urban Development, Abdullahi Gwarzo
Minister of Budget & Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu
Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salako
Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud
Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev
Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari
Minister of State, Agriculture, and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar
Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare; Ali Pate
Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa
Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam
Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaam Sulaiman-Ibrahim
Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu
Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi
Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong
Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo
Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun
Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake
Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John
Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Anite
Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
Minister of Works, David Umahi
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
The revised list was as a result of Tinubu directing minor amendments to ministries and portfolio allocation yesterday, Sunday, August 20. He approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development. The Federal Ministry of Youth was be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon.
The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled as follows:
(A) H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy
(B) Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior
(C) Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation
Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:
(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources
(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources
The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.
On Friday, no fewere than 30 ministers-designate participated in the documentation process. When we finish with the people inside, then we can close.
