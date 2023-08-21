Nigerian Red Cross Marks Humanitarian Day

Nigerian Red Cross ,Humanitarian Day,

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

Members of The Nigerian Red Cross Society, Nasarawa State branch on Saturday, marked this year’s World Humanitarian Day. August 19th is set aside annually to celebrate aid workers across the world who provide succour to people in danger as well as intervene is critical humanitarian needs of the society.

A press statement signed by Chima Nwankwo, the National coordinator of Communications said this year’s celebration strikes at the heart of issues affecting the world generally and Nigeria particularly and the place of volunteers in ameliorating the suffering associated with those challenges and the wellbeing of all. “This year, the Nigerian Red Cross Society draws attention to the theme #NoMatterWhat, which encapsulates the organization’s steadfast resolve to serve humanity relentlessly, even in the face of adversity. The theme of World Humanitarian Day 2023 is #NoMatterWhat. In a world beset by challenges, #NoMatterWhat speaks volumes about the extent to which humanitarian workers go, in an often dangerous and violent world to ensure that they alleviate human suffering.”

He also used the occasion to reaffirm the group’s commitment to the fundamental principles that guide their operations. “The Nigerian Red Cross Society wishes to use this day to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to the 7 fundamental principles of the Red Cross and Crescent Movement. Particularly humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence and voluntary service. These principles are fundamental to everything that we do.”

Reeling statistics indicating the risk that Red Cross volunteers and other aid workers face in the country, Nwankwo disclosed that “Between 2016 and 2022, according to the Aid Worker Security Database, 41 workers have been killed in north-east Nigeria. While 22 have been wounded and 28 kidnapped.

Only 3 months ago, 5 aid workers were kidnapped in Apa, Benue State,” yet the NRCS with its movement partners; the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent and the International Committee of the Red Cross continues to be at the forefront of helping freely at disaster zones and bringing enlightening on basic health to the communities wherever they are.

The statement quoted the National President of the Society, Prince Adeaga Oluyemisi as saying that the Nigerian Red Cross Society which boasts of 800,000 members, cannot accomplish the tasks it takes upon itself, alone. He therefore called for support from individuals and organisations to help it achieve its set goals “World Humanitarian Day reminds us that compassion knows no boundaries, and our commitment is that #NoMatterWhat, we are dedicated to serving humanity. However, we cannot do it alone. We urge all those who believe in the potential of humanity to join hands with us and support our efforts.

Together, we can be the beacon of hope that lights up the darkest corners.”

In his remarks at the NRCS office in Lafia, Jerry Danjuman Kuje, the Branch Secretary of NRCS in Nasarawa State restated the commitment of the branch to fulfilling the mandate of the society in line with its cardinal principles. He listed some of the key interventions that the group has undertaken to include, caring for flood victims, providing first aid to the injured during the Ombatse crisis of 2014, the community cash transfers as well as advocacy visits to communities and institutions. “We really have been active since 2001when the Tiv were chased out of their homes. In 2004, the Shendam-Yelwa crisis, 2014-15, the Ombatse uprising. The continuous herdsmen attacks and the natural disasters like floods are some of the major areas we have provided relief and succour in the State”

Volunteers from the Branch embarked on a community engagement activity to the Neighbourhood Market in Lafia. While there, they swept and cleaned-up parts of the market. They also provided practical hand-washing tips and other hygiene practices at to traders and patrons.

.