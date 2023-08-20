Udiroko, Our Feast of Passover

𝘼𝙙𝙚𝙗𝙖𝙣𝙟𝙞 𝙊𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙚 𝘼𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙪𝙨𝙞

An itinerant Christian preacher woke me up this morning preaching against UDIROKO Festival. An Islamic muezzin was also heard from a loud speaker earlier this week castigating people preparing for the Festival. His anti-culture sermon had not stop echoing in my mind when my sleep was interrupted by the rancorous condemnation of our UDIROKO by another person from another faith group.

Rather than challenging the ignorant preacher whose voice had already become hoaxed from his loud relentless antagonism against our tradition, I decided to write this piece as my little contribution to cultural knowledge.

Just like the biblical Feast of Passover, Udiroko festival is a commemorative event. Jesus Christ participated in the Feast of Passover in spite of being the holiest human being that has ever lived in flesh and blood on earth. So why shouldn’t Christians and Muslims play an active role in celebrating Udiroko festival? The answer is ignorance.

Udiroko used to be an occasion when Ado ancient warriors converged to give report of their war expeditions to the Ewi, his Chiefs and the people of Ado-Ekiti at the palace under a very big Iroko tree.

Expectedly, for the surroundings of the Iroko tree to be suitable for a mass gathering, it had to be decorated for the annual occasion: Colourful clothes were usually tied round the tree to make the place beautiful.

UDIROKO used to be one of the most interesting occasions, and because it had no rituals or spiritual restrictions, almost everybody always attended it to experience the funfair.

Ado people then looked towards the festival as an opportunity to see their loved ones who had gone on war expeditions and have survived the travails, the risks and dangers of warfare. Because it usually attracted a large assemblage of people that might not be so easy to cater for, wallnuts were served instead of food.

UDIROKO derives its name from the decoration of the surroundings of the Iroko in the palace for the purpose of the celebration. It has nothing to do with rituals of any kind. It is an open show characterized by assortments of musical and dance performances

UDIROKO festival has long become adopted as a major flagship cultural festival of Ado-Ekiti Kingdom. Since there are no wars to report, the traditional warrior-Chiefs only come to the Udiroko to annually commemorate the old traditional reception that the festival represented to the ancient war Generals . They come, attired in their old military costumes, paraphernalia and props, to pay obeisance to His Imperial Majesty, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti. Amidst heavy vibration of drums and gongs, they demonstrate their war nuances in dramatic reminiscence of the ancient combat style, to the amusement of the massive audience.

Udiroko festival has become a major cultural-tourism product to the State as it now attracts hundreds of non-indigenes of Ado-Ekiti thereby enhancing its tourism values.

UDIROKO today is a festival of pomp and colours. It is a festival that is rich in performative artistic activities.

UDIROKO, unlike some cultural festivals, is devoid of violent use of whips.

Like a human, Udiroko is a living festival: It keeps growing. Udiroko has witnessed a remarkable growth in touristic capacity and content. It has grown from being a festival of exclusive indigenous participation to be a festival that indiscriminately accommodates the general participation of Ado-Ekiti well wishers at home and abroad.

Ignore negative stories. Let us sustain this beautiful heritage. Come and experience the Ado-Ekiti hospitality and the beauty of Ekiti culture.

Udiroko 2023 holds on the 27th August in Ado-Ekiti. UDIROKO Festival is family-friendly. Come- with your family and celebrate with us.

-𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝘼𝙙𝙚𝙗𝙖𝙣𝙟𝙞 𝙊𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙚 𝘼𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙪𝙨𝙞, 𝙋.𝙍.𝙊, 𝙊𝙗𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙪 𝙀𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙨 𝘾𝙡𝙪𝙗 𝘼𝙙𝙤-𝙀𝙠𝙞𝙩𝙞