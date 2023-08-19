Kano NDLEA Commander Bags Heroes Award

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Kano state Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Abubakar Idris Ahmad has bagged Sir Ahnadu Bello Platinum Leadership Award.

The prestigious Award was bestowed on him by the Northern Youth Association of Nigeria for his outstanding contributions to the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

According to a Statement made available to our Correspondent by NDLEA Kano Command Ag. PRO, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari: “This esteemed recognition serves as a testament to his unwavering

commitment, dedication, and exemplary leadership in combating the drug menace in

Kano.

” The Sir Ahmadu Bello Platinum Leadership Award, named after the revered Nigerian

statesman and former Premier of Northern Nigeria, is presented to individuals who have

made significant contributions to society, embodying the values of integrity, service, and excellence.

‘The State Commander’s tireless efforts in combating drug abuse and trafficking in the state have undoubtedly made a profound impact on the community and deserve this esteemed recognition.

“Under the leadership of Commander Abubakar Idris Ahmad, the NDLEA Kano Command has achieved remarkable milestones in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

” Through strategic operations, intelligence gathering, and community engagement

initiatives, the command has successfully disrupted drug supply chains, dismantled

criminal networks, and seized substantial quantities of illicit drugs.

” These efforts have not only safeguarded the young and vulnerable populations but have also contributed to the

overall security and wellbeing of the state.

” One of the key factors that has set Abubakar Idris Ahmad apart is his proactive approach to tackling drug abuse. Recognizing the importance of prevention and rehabilitation, he has spearheaded numerous awareness campaigns, educational programs, and

counseling sessions to address the root causes of drug addiction.

“By prioritizing community engagement and collaboration with relevant stakeholders, he has fostered a strong network of support and created a sense of ownership among the community in the fight against drug abuse.

” The Sir Ahmadu Bello Award is a testament to the State Commander’s exceptional

leadership and dedication to the mission of the NDLEA.

His relentless pursuit of justice,

combined with his compassionate approach, has earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues, the community, and the nation at large.

“In receiving this prestigious recognition, the State Commander acknowledges the

collective effort of his team, the unwavering support of the NDLEA hierarchy, and the

commitment of the government in combating drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

” He emphasizes that this award is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the hard work and dedication of his officers and men of the command and all those involved in the fight against drug abuse.

” The State Commander’s receipt of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Award serves as an inspiration ito all those working tirelessly to combat drug abuse and trafficking. It highlights the

importance of collaborative efforts, innovative strategies, and unwavering dedication in creating a drug-free society”