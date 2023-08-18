Hon Aminu Suleiman to support Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show Season 2

The DG of Tinubu Support Group, Hon Aminu Suleiman has hinted of his desire to partner with the Naija Soccer Stars Ltd on the second edition of the show.

The DG said in Abuja yesterday: ‘I have followed the trajectory of the show and I find that it resonates with giving hope to Nigerian youths which is laudable’

The President, according to him, rode on the Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria and ‘being a right hand man of Mr. President, I find that the objectives of the Reality Tv show on football is in sync with renewed hope hence the association’

He also called on well meaning Nigerians to sponsor and support shows like NSS, stating that the show brings immense value to all stakeholders including participants and sponsors.

The Chief Executive Officer of Naija Soccer Stars Ltd, Mr. Rupert Ojenuwa, thanked Hon Aminu Suleiman for identifying with the epic Reality Tv show. In his words, ‘Nigeria needs more great men like Hon Aminu who is interested in value. He saw the immense value the show brings to the Nigerian Footballing Youths and he was quick to identify with it. We believe with him on board, it will be smooth sailing all the way’

Recently, the revered Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi who is the Chairman of the Naija Soccer Stars unveiled the Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show Season 2 at Transcorp Hilton Abuja signaling the start of activities.

Entries for the show are expected to begin before the end of August and the show proper is to run for two months on DsTV and GoTV channels.

The organizers of the show can be reached on [email protected]