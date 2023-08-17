We’ll compel MDAs to advertise job slots – Rep Gagdi

The Chairman of the Adhoc Committee investigating Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Parastatals and Tertiary Institutions on Mismanagement of Personnel Recruitment, Employment Racketeering and Gross Mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has decried the deliberate exclusion of common Nigerians from recruitment into public institutions through the use of waivers.

Speaking on Wednesday when the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) appeared before the committee, Hon. Gagdi said it was unacceptable that the common man is denied the opportunity to get employment into Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

The lawmaker made this comment after observations by the committee members that many agencies prefer to secure waivers from the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and other relevant agencies to recruit staff into the civil service without notifying the public of those vacancies through advertisements.

Hon. Gagdi also noted that many of the agencies do not reflect federal character in their employment, leading to a situation where some states get many slots, while others are left with next to nothing.

He, therefore, demanded that all agencies who are to appear before the committee must submit their nominal payroll to enable the committee scrutinise and make appropriate recommendations where the Federal Character representation is skewed.

“Henceforth, give us an analysis of your nominal payroll to help (us) address imbalances in the recruitment, “ he stated.

The Lawmaker, who also chairs the House Committee on Navy, continued: “Should you be granted a waiver to employ, consider the injustice meted out to other states and address them so that there will be a sort of balance in terms of representation in that agency.

“We’ll compel you to advertise those slots so that the son of nobody will have the opportunity to apply. Perhaps, you’ll see him with a 1st class, you’ll see his performance during his interview to be super and then, you’ll recruit him to have the best in those agencies.”

The committee hearings continue today.