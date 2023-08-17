We’ll compel MDAs to advertise job slots – Rep Gagdi

We’ll compel MDAs to advertise job slots – Rep Gagdi

Thursday, August 17, 2023 1:05 pm


The Lawmaker, who also chairs the House Committee on Navy, continued: “Should you be granted a waiver to employ, consider the injustice meted out to other states and address them so that there will be a sort of balance in terms of representation in that agency.

Rep Yusuf Gagdi

The Chairman of the Adhoc Committee investigating Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Parastatals and Tertiary Institutions on Mismanagement of Personnel Recruitment, Employment Racketeering and Gross Mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has decried the deliberate exclusion of common Nigerians from recruitment into public institutions through the use of waivers.

Speaking on Wednesday when the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) appeared before the committee, Hon. Gagdi said it was unacceptable that the common man is denied the opportunity to get employment into Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

The lawmaker made this comment after observations by the committee members that many agencies prefer to secure waivers from the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and other relevant agencies to recruit staff into the civil service without notifying the public of those vacancies through advertisements.

Hon. Gagdi also noted that many of the agencies do not reflect federal character in their employment, leading to a situation where some states get many slots, while others are left with next to nothing.

He, therefore, demanded that all agencies who are to appear before the committee must submit their nominal payroll to enable the committee scrutinise and make appropriate recommendations where the Federal Character representation is skewed.

“Henceforth, give us an analysis of your nominal payroll to help (us) address imbalances in the recruitment, “ he stated.

The Lawmaker, who also chairs the House Committee on Navy, continued: “Should you be granted a waiver to employ, consider the injustice meted out to other states and address them so that there will be a sort of balance in terms of representation in that agency.

“We’ll compel you to advertise those slots so that the son of nobody will have the opportunity to apply. Perhaps, you’ll see him with a 1st class, you’ll see his performance during his interview to be super and then, you’ll recruit him to have the best in those agencies.”

The committee hearings continue today.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Kano Tribunal Bribery Scandal: Don’t Drag Judiciary into Disrepute, APC Warns NNPP
    1 hour ago

    Babangida at 82: His Special Days in August, the Book that Influenced His Politics
    4 hours ago

    Kano Govt. Hails Justice Azinge For Exposing Bribery Scandal in Election Tribunal
    5 hours ago

    Flawless Esthetics clinic unveils new vision for foot, skin care
    5 hours ago

    Queen Birth Services: Paving way for dual citizenship through birth tourism
    5 hours ago

    Court grants withdrawal of illegal possession of firearms charge against Emefiele 
    6 hours ago

    The Nigerian billionaires and Tinubu’s Tax Reform
    6 hours ago

    “We Are Here To Shape Our Tomorrow Today, ” Says President Tinubu