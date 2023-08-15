FG makes oral application to withdraw charges against Emefiele

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 12:50 pm


File: Emefiele in court

Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos today,Tuesday, reserved ruling till Thursday to decide either to grant the oral application made by the Federal Government to withdraw the charge filed and pending against suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The Government said the decision to withdraw the charge was informed by emerging facts and circumstances of the case which requires thorough investigation.

Mr Joseph Daudu, SAN, leading the defence team however opposed the Federal government’s oral application, submitting that the government should first of all obey the court order releasing Emefiele on bail.

