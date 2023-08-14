Photos: Professor Ropo Sekoni’s 80th birthday celebration

Photos: Professor Ropo Sekoni’s 80th birthday celebration

Monday, August 14, 2023 11:55 am


The celebrant, Professor Ropo Sekoni. All photos in this story by Ayo Efunla

In an environment where average life expectancy oscillates hopelessly between 45 and 50 years, celebrating 80th birthday is a major milestone. It was for this reason that Providence Hotel Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest, Nigeria, was jammed to the rafters on 12 December 2023 when families, friends and associates gathered to rejoice with Professor Ropo Sekoni on his 80th birthday.

Among the dignitaries who attended were: General Alani Akinrinade and his wife, Dolapo Odulana, Sola Odulana, Daniel Odulana, Dr Olatunde Olusesi, Fatima Maikore, Isabel Adeoti, Dapo Oyindasola and Oluyemi Ayodele, Dr Akinsefunmi Akintunji, Mrs Caroline Akintunji and Retired Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Dr Sola Olorunyomi, Mr Kunle Ajibade, Hon Wale Osun and Dr Femi Folorunsho.

Others: Mr Adeola Odusanya, Mr and Mrs Gbemiga Ogunleye, Mr and Mrs Kunle Ajibade, Taiyese Owoyemi and Shittu Tokunbo, Tunde Ojumu, Deola Oyegbade, Mrs Funmilayo Oyindapo and others.

To add fun to the occasion, the Eagle Band performed well.

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday by Aguri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media, acknowledged the important contributions of Sekoni to the restoration of democracy in Nigeria and the global body of knowledge.

“Today, I celebrate and congratulate my friend, comrade and longtime associate, Professor Ropo Sekoni, on his 80th anniversary. Attaining 80 years of age is a wonderful gift from God. I join his family and our mutual friends on this important milestone.

“Together with other pro-democracy activists, Professor Sekoni and I fought stridently at home and abroad for the termination of military rule and rebirth of democracy in our land following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election. Professor Sekoni was a leading light in that struggle. He is also a sounding board and an invaluable support system for us in government.” overnment.”

Ambassador Ogunsulure and wife

Fatima Maikore, Isabel Adeoti, Dapo Oyindasola and Oluyemi Ayodele

Dolapo Odulana, Sola Odulana, Daniel Odulana, and Dr Olatunde Olusesi

General Alani Akinrinade with his Wife and Mrs Banke Sekoni

Mr Adeola Odusanya, Mr and Mrs Gbemiga Ogunleye, Mr and Mrs Kunle Ajibade

Dr Sola Olorunyomi, Mr Kunle Ajibade, Hon Wale Osun and Femi Folorunsho

Dr Akinsefunmi Akintunji, Mrs Caroline Akintunj and Retired Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu

 

