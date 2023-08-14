Bobrisky loses father, moments after requesting a bikini

Bobrisky loses father, moments after requesting a bikini

Monday, August 14, 2023 5:48 pm


Bobrisky

By Nehru Odeh

Crossdresser Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has lost his father, Kunle Okuneye. This is coming just after he posted on social media that he needed a bikini. Bobrisky, who  recently underwent surgery in a Lagos hospital to enlarge his bum size, has been receiving flak for it.
Debola Okuneye, a son of the deceased, confirmed the news of Bobrisky father’s demise. “Yes, my father died this morning and we are making preparations for his burial.”
According to The PUNCH, a friend and colleague of the deceased simply known as a Lastborn also confirmed that the deceased will be buried according to Islamic rites by 4 pm today. Lastborn is the Secretary of the Beach Nigeria Enterprises, a car hire service situated at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, where then late Okuneye worked as one of its directors.
‘Yes, you saw it. It’s true, he will be buried by 4 pm today,” Lastborn confirmed.
Okuneye, a native of Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun state, will be laid to rest in his hometown

