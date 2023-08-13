BBNaija after party: And Ilebaye, Soma wept: Read why

By Nehru Odeh

The BBNaija Saturday night after party always come loaded with histrionics, what with its characteristic fights, rowdy scenes, hollers and drama.

And virtually every fan of the BBNaija reality show always look forward to it with bated breath and feverish excitement.

With bated breath and feverish excitement? Sure. This is because in the recent past, there hasn’t been any Saturday night party not marked by drama, shouts, tears and fights.

The reason is obvious. Most of the housemates, after getting drunk during the party, find it difficult to control their emotions and end up misbehaving and fighting.

It has also seen the early and abrupt end of many potential winners of the show, potential winners who had their journey aborted by virtue of the strikes they had received and eventual disqualification.

Recall that Ilebaye, who was ostensibly drunk, earned two strikes last Sunday after her fight with CeeC during last Saturday’s after party. Ilebaye had pulled CeeC’s hair and also attempted to pull Doyin’s neck as well. If she earns another strike, she will be disqualified.

However last night’s after party was a bit different. It was devoid of the usual fights, shouts and drama. Still, it wasn’t without its usual drama.

Doyin did a great job trying to put Ilebaye, who was again inebriated, in check. She made sure she and the youngest housemate in the house retire early to bed to avoid other housemates triggering her.

“You should stop drinking at the party,” Doyin, her closest friend in the house advised her. “You were almost triggered.

After they had spoken with each other for a long time, Ilebaye ended up shedding tears. She wept because she felt she would be evicted at tonight’s night eviction show. I”‘m going to be evicted tomorrow,” she said.

But Doyin comforted her, saying she won’t be evicted tonight as she had a huge fan base. She also told Ilebaye that her superlative performance during tasks and wagers had earned her many fans.

Soma, on his part, also wept. Like Ilebaye, he felt he would be evicted at tonight’s eviction show. However, Uriel did a yeoman’s job, encouraging him, saying he would not be evicted at tonight’s live eviction show.

She also told Soma that he was one of the strongest housemates in the house and would at the end of the day be among the finalists.

Aside from weeping last night, Ilebaye and Soma have one thing in common. They were both evicted at the early stages of their first appearances on the show. Perhaps that fear of experiencing another early exit explains their emotional outbursts.

Still, the question is: Will Ilebaye and Soma be evicted tonight? Ilebaye will definitely not be evicted, as she has a huge fan base that is growing increasingly. But as for Soma, your guess is as good as mine.