ECOWAS vs Niger: Alassane Ouattara’s hypocrisy

ECOWAS vs Niger: Alassane Ouattara’s hypocrisy

Saturday, August 12, 2023 5:49 pm


President Ouattara

By Lanre Arogundade

President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire is one of the West African leaders waxing lyrical over the need for war to dislodge the Nigerien military junta, supposedly to restore constitutional order, and not ‘Uranium order’.

But he has been sabotaging both constitution and democracy in his own country.

Here was someone who was propelled into office following popular revolt against erstwhile president Laurent Gbagbo who had refused to accept defeat in 2010. The maximum presidential term in Cote D’ivoire was two, but Ouattara who was re-elected in 2015 claimed a constitutional review in 2016 had ‘reset’ the order, hence in 2020 he ran for a controversial third-term sham election in which he won almost 95% of the votes.

Ouattara had indeed said he would not run for a third term and had anointed a successor in his prime Minister. It was when that one suddenly died that he changed his mind claiming only he was best suited to continue to lead the country. Meanwhile, there were protests against his candidacy during that 2020 election boycotted by the opposition parties and not less than 40 people were killed.

You can bet that if he has his way this Ouattara would run for fourth, fifth, etc, terms, which may end up provoking further crisis. Hasn’t it been repeatedly said that those who make peaceful change impossible make violent change inevitable?.

Yes, we should say NO to military coups but we should say BIGGER NO to and strongly condemn those whose acts of sabotage against democracy and the people’s interest make military intervention attractive option for some. Ouattara is one of them.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    ECOWAS versus Niger: Who is fooling who?
    5 hours ago

    IYD 2023: President Tinubu reaffirms commitment to meaningful opportunities for Nigerian youth
    6 hours ago

    President Tinubu Endorses Heritage Voyage of Return Initiative
    7 hours ago

    Kidnappers of 10 women, 4 children demand N10m ransom in Rivers
    10 hours ago

    Kogi Guber: SDP debunks story of defection
    20 hours ago

    Focus on service delivery, former Gov Fayemi advises new Ekiti Commissioners
    Governor Abdullahi Sule: stops salary of striking Nasarawa workers 21 hours ago

    Petrol Subsidy Removal: Nasarawa State Government Acknowledges Receipt of Palliatives
    22 hours ago

    Davido shocks a fan bent on meeting him, requests his account details