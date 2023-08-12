ECOWAS vs Niger: Alassane Ouattara’s hypocrisy

By Lanre Arogundade

President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire is one of the West African leaders waxing lyrical over the need for war to dislodge the Nigerien military junta, supposedly to restore constitutional order, and not ‘Uranium order’.

But he has been sabotaging both constitution and democracy in his own country.

Here was someone who was propelled into office following popular revolt against erstwhile president Laurent Gbagbo who had refused to accept defeat in 2010. The maximum presidential term in Cote D’ivoire was two, but Ouattara who was re-elected in 2015 claimed a constitutional review in 2016 had ‘reset’ the order, hence in 2020 he ran for a controversial third-term sham election in which he won almost 95% of the votes.

Ouattara had indeed said he would not run for a third term and had anointed a successor in his prime Minister. It was when that one suddenly died that he changed his mind claiming only he was best suited to continue to lead the country. Meanwhile, there were protests against his candidacy during that 2020 election boycotted by the opposition parties and not less than 40 people were killed.

You can bet that if he has his way this Ouattara would run for fourth, fifth, etc, terms, which may end up provoking further crisis. Hasn’t it been repeatedly said that those who make peaceful change impossible make violent change inevitable?.

Yes, we should say NO to military coups but we should say BIGGER NO to and strongly condemn those whose acts of sabotage against democracy and the people’s interest make military intervention attractive option for some. Ouattara is one of them.