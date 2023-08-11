Group alerts on smear campaign against OSSAP-SDGs, Orelope-Adefulire

A socio-political group, Campaign For Advancement of Nigeria, CAFN, has raised alarm on alleged plot by some individuals and groups to launch a smear campaign against the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals and immediate past head of the Office, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Barth Osondu said the intention of those behind the plot was to portray Orelope-Adefulire who has been receiving accolades over the series of initiatives and interventions she delivered to advance the SDGs in Nigeria in a negative light.

The group, however, warned that the plot will fail as the roads Orelope-Adefulire has walked in her over 30 years of public service are dotted with concrete achievements acknowledged locally and internationally.

“It’s unfortunate that these political hackers will choose to pick on a distinguished, patriotic Nigerian and the Office she occupied for their smear campaign.

“We are particularly baffled that these desperate politicians are planning to launch their smear campaign some weeks after the United Nations recognized Orelope-Adefulire’s efforts to advance the SDGs in Nigeria with an award,” the group said.

It further noted that the former presidential aide served the country with integrity and has not shied away from defending her record of service whenever she was called upon to do so.

“We also note that this Lagos Princess was conferred with National Productivity Order of Merit Award few days after she left office.

“Indeed, this former deputy governor has distinguished herself in efforts to drive the SDGs in Nigeria since her assumption of Office till her last days in office during which she embarked on what we can best describe as a ‘spree of project commissioning’ well reported in the media.