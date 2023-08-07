Monarch, Wife Kidnapped In Nasarawa

Monday, August 7, 2023 7:20 pm


File photo: Gunmen

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The traditional rule of Guruku in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has been kidnapped. Jibril Mamman Waziri and his wife, Sa’adatu were snatched from his palace.The monarch whose domain lies ten miles away from Mararaba main town was said to have been taken away by gunmen suspected to be kid. nappers on Sunday night.

Baba Maiyaki, Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command

Ranhan Nansel, a deputy superintendent of police and Public relations Officer of the Nasarawa State command confirmed the incident. He said upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Baba Maiyaki swiftly deployed “a combined team of police operatives in collaboration with vigilante groups to the scene.”

A search and rescue operation which is underway “has already combed the bushes and mountains” and more effort is intensifying to rescue the couple alive. Such effort, the PPRO said includes the deployment of “additional men of the tactical teams; the anti-kidnapping unit and men from the Karu Area Command,” to ensure that the captives are rescued promptly and safe.

Mararaba, a bustling town on the boundary with the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja is a relatively safe area. Although no high-profile case of kidnapping has been reported in the area, this medium has learnt of related incidents in neighbouring communities.

 

