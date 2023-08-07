71st Annual Convention of RCCG Officially Begins Today

By Bisi Daniels

The 71st Annual Convention of the Redeemed Church of God, (RCCG), officially starts today at the Redemption City of God, Km 46, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

The convention with the theme ‘Beyond Expectation,’ holds between the 7th to 13th of August, and will feature bible teachings, song renditions, prophetic ministrations, bible study, business and marriage seminars, ordinations of new assistant pastors, pastors, elders, deacons, deaconess, and graduation ceremony for the RCCG Bible School graduates. Presentations will also be made by Pastor Seed Family.

As is the practice, millions of worshippers from 196 countries are expected to attend the convention. The programme, which started August 3 with the ministers’ conference, continued yesterday. There was also a two-hour Prayer Walk, led by the General Overseer.

Yesterday, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye said that any member of the church that does not attend the 2023 convention will regret not coming.

Before then he had said that “ We are certain that God will do things that are beyond our own expectations.”

As part of the painstaking preparation for all major events of the church, Pastor Adeboye rehearsed with the church’s Mass Choir of over 2000 members

Also, arrangements have been made to ease movement in the City. According to a statement by the church Traffic Mayor, those coming into and exiting the campground should adhere strictly to the regulations to avoid causing undue pain to other motorists.

A statement by the committee reads: “Access for Lagos worshippers will be through Christ Embassy Gate and Asese Moba roads while Ikorodu worshippers could access the camp through Oloparun/Ogijo Road. Worshippers from other parts of the country could access the camp through either the main gate or the Youth Center gate.

“To guide attendees and minimize congestion, we have strategically placed usage of visible road signs. This sign will provide directions to key venues, parking areas, and exit points.”

The committee advised attendees to follow signs and directions.

To reduce traffic around the convention ground, the church has arranged shuttle buses that will run between remote parking areas and the main venue at regular intervals. “This service will be complimentary, making it convenient for all. All traffic police will be present to control traffic.