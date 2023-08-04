Governor Namadi appoints six new Perm Secs, redeploys three

Governor Namadi appoints six new Perm Secs, redeploys three

Friday, August 4, 2023 10:20 am


Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

 

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar A Namadi has approved the appointment and posting of six Permanent Secretaries and the redeployment of three others.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali.

Those Redeployed are Muhammad Bello Dutse, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, was moved to the Civil Service Commission; Abba Mustapha Yola, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, was redeployed to REPA; while Musa Ibrahim Adaha, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment, was moved to Ministry of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture.

Among the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and their posting include: Musa Muhammad Yalleman, posted to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology; Muhammad Mahmoud Dawaki, posted to Ministry of Special Duties; and Abdul Ibrahim, posted to the Deputy Governor’s office.

Others are: Isyaku Shehu, Ministry of Basic Education; Ibrahim Adamu, Ministry of Commerce; and Dr. Abdullahi Umar Namadi was posted to the Ministry of Environment.

The statement said the process of handing and taking over should be with immediate effect.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Dan’Agundi hails President Tinubu for appointing ATM Gwarzo minister
    1 hour ago

    Woman dies from drinking too much water
    4 hours ago

    Kano Exco approves N7 billion for execution of various projects
    Senator Annie Okonkwo 5 hours ago

    Senator Annie Okonkwo: A Humanist Per Excellence
    Senator Annie Okonkwo 5 hours ago

    In Loving Memory of Senator Annie Okonkwo
    16 hours ago

    Commissioners List: Lagos Assembly Begins Screening Of Sanwo-Olu’s Nominees
    19 hours ago

    Pete Edochie releases another bombshell on son Yul
    Ooni-of-Ife-Oba-Adeyeye-Ogunwusi 21 hours ago

    Naija Soccer Stars: Ooni moves to empower Nigerian youths through sports, TV shows