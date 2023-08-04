Governor Namadi appoints six new Perm Secs, redeploys three

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar A Namadi has approved the appointment and posting of six Permanent Secretaries and the redeployment of three others.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali.

Those Redeployed are Muhammad Bello Dutse, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, was moved to the Civil Service Commission; Abba Mustapha Yola, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, was redeployed to REPA; while Musa Ibrahim Adaha, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment, was moved to Ministry of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture.

Among the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and their posting include: Musa Muhammad Yalleman, posted to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology; Muhammad Mahmoud Dawaki, posted to Ministry of Special Duties; and Abdul Ibrahim, posted to the Deputy Governor’s office.

Others are: Isyaku Shehu, Ministry of Basic Education; Ibrahim Adamu, Ministry of Commerce; and Dr. Abdullahi Umar Namadi was posted to the Ministry of Environment.

The statement said the process of handing and taking over should be with immediate effect.